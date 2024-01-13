en English
Business

First Foundation Inc Experiences Intraday Gain Amidst Slump from 52-Week High

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) has been under the scanner as it recently underwent a trading session where 1.33 million shares exchanged hands. This activity resulted in an intraday gain of 1.49%, with the company’s stock price ending at $9.54. This surge provides some solace to investors, as the stock has significantly slumped from its 52-week high of $16.70.

Market Performance and Analyst Ratings

Boasting a market capitalization of $538.44M, the company recorded an average trading volume of 681.23K shares over the past three months. Analysts have given FFWM an Overweight consensus recommendation, with a mean rating of 2.20. The expectation for the current quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.03. However, the stock’s trajectory over the past five sessions has been a downward one, despite a 1.49% increase on the last trading day. The year-to-date performance of the stock stands at -36.27%, with a short interest of 3.7 million shares.

Future Prospects and Financial Predictions

Analysts have set a consensus price target of $10.40 for FFWM, indicating potential growth. The target range lies between $8.00 and $12.00. Revenue predictions for the upcoming quarters, however, hint at a decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings growth over the past five years was a commendable 20.17%, but projections for 2024 suggest a sharp drop of -86.24%. The next quarterly earnings report is slated for release on January 25.

Dividends and Shareholders

First Foundation Inc offers investors a dividend yield of 1.13% with a forward dividend ratio of 0.11. Insiders hold a significant 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutional shareholders control a hefty 74.37%. The company’s largest shareholders include FMR, LLC and Blackrock Inc., with Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the top mutual fund holders.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

