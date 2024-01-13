First Foundation Inc Experiences Intraday Gain Amidst Slump from 52-Week High

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) has been under the scanner as it recently underwent a trading session where 1.33 million shares exchanged hands. This activity resulted in an intraday gain of 1.49%, with the company’s stock price ending at $9.54. This surge provides some solace to investors, as the stock has significantly slumped from its 52-week high of $16.70.

Market Performance and Analyst Ratings

Boasting a market capitalization of $538.44M, the company recorded an average trading volume of 681.23K shares over the past three months. Analysts have given FFWM an Overweight consensus recommendation, with a mean rating of 2.20. The expectation for the current quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.03. However, the stock’s trajectory over the past five sessions has been a downward one, despite a 1.49% increase on the last trading day. The year-to-date performance of the stock stands at -36.27%, with a short interest of 3.7 million shares.

Future Prospects and Financial Predictions

Analysts have set a consensus price target of $10.40 for FFWM, indicating potential growth. The target range lies between $8.00 and $12.00. Revenue predictions for the upcoming quarters, however, hint at a decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings growth over the past five years was a commendable 20.17%, but projections for 2024 suggest a sharp drop of -86.24%. The next quarterly earnings report is slated for release on January 25.

Dividends and Shareholders

First Foundation Inc offers investors a dividend yield of 1.13% with a forward dividend ratio of 0.11. Insiders hold a significant 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutional shareholders control a hefty 74.37%. The company’s largest shareholders include FMR, LLC and Blackrock Inc., with Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the top mutual fund holders.