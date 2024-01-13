First Foundation Inc Experiences Intraday Gain Amidst Slump from 52-Week High
First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) has been under the scanner as it recently underwent a trading session where 1.33 million shares exchanged hands. This activity resulted in an intraday gain of 1.49%, with the company’s stock price ending at $9.54. This surge provides some solace to investors, as the stock has significantly slumped from its 52-week high of $16.70.
Market Performance and Analyst Ratings
Boasting a market capitalization of $538.44M, the company recorded an average trading volume of 681.23K shares over the past three months. Analysts have given FFWM an Overweight consensus recommendation, with a mean rating of 2.20. The expectation for the current quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.03. However, the stock’s trajectory over the past five sessions has been a downward one, despite a 1.49% increase on the last trading day. The year-to-date performance of the stock stands at -36.27%, with a short interest of 3.7 million shares.
Future Prospects and Financial Predictions
Analysts have set a consensus price target of $10.40 for FFWM, indicating potential growth. The target range lies between $8.00 and $12.00. Revenue predictions for the upcoming quarters, however, hint at a decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings growth over the past five years was a commendable 20.17%, but projections for 2024 suggest a sharp drop of -86.24%. The next quarterly earnings report is slated for release on January 25.
Dividends and Shareholders
First Foundation Inc offers investors a dividend yield of 1.13% with a forward dividend ratio of 0.11. Insiders hold a significant 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutional shareholders control a hefty 74.37%. The company’s largest shareholders include FMR, LLC and Blackrock Inc., with Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the top mutual fund holders.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments