First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Advocate for Local Banking

In an era where globalization and big corporations often overshadow local enterprises, First Federal Savings Bank, in conjunction with the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), is bringing local banking back into the limelight. The duo is making a concerted effort to underline the significance of banking locally to consumers, reminding them that their choice of bank can directly impact their community's prosperity.

The Power of Local Banking

A local bank is not just a financial institution; it's a partner in the economic growth of a community. By choosing a local bank, consumers are making a conscious decision to invest in their community's growth. The bank, in turn, reciprocates by establishing a lasting relationship with the customer, founded on strong local connections and a genuine interest in the customer's financial triumphs.

Local banks are recognized as the backbone of small businesses and agriculture. They provide over 60% of small business loans, fueling entrepreneurial spirit and innovation at the grassroots level. Moreover, they provide over 80% of agricultural loans, supporting local farmers and contributing to food security. Local banks also assist families with major purchases and financial security, playing a significant role in their customers' lives.

ICBA: Advocating for Community Banks

The ICBA is a robust voice for these community bankers, championing their cause at a national level. By highlighting the significant role local banks play in empowering communities, the ICBA bolsters their position in a financial landscape often dominated by large corporations.

First Federal Savings Bank, a community bank with a rich history dating back to 1904, operates eight locations across Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County, with additional Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County. The bank's longstanding commitment to local banking aligns with the ICBA's mission of supporting community banks with advocacy, education, and innovation, thereby enhancing their potential.

#BankLocally: A Call to Action

To further engage with the community and promote the message of local banking, First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA are using the hashtag #BankLocally. This initiative is not just a marketing strategy but a call to action, urging consumers to recognize the power of their financial decisions and to choose local banking as a means of supporting their community.