First Cymru Unveils Fare Overhaul and 'Tap On, Tap Off' Payment in Wales for 2024

First Cymru, Wales' leading bus company, has announced a significant overhaul of its fare system and the introduction of a new payment technology, aimed at simplifying the travel process for its customers. The changes, which are set to take effect from April 1, 2024, include the adjustment of ticket prices and the adoption of a 'Tap On, Tap Off' (TOTO) payment method, allowing passengers to use their contactless bank cards for a more streamlined travel experience.

The announcement comes in response to the challenges posed by rising inflation and operational costs, marking the first major fare revision in five years. First Cymru hopes the new system will not only make fare calculation easier but also offer potential savings for travelers making short or infrequent journeys.

Fare Restructuring for Simplicity and Savings

Under the new fare structure, adult passengers will benefit from flat-rate prices for tickets purchased in advance or directly from the driver, with single, return, and day tickets priced at £3, £5.40, and £6, respectively. Child fares will be distance-based, but with a cap to ensure affordability. The TOTO system promises to further economize travel by automatically calculating the lowest fare based on the number of trips and distance traveled, with a daily cap set at the cost of an adult day ticket.

This revision is expected to particularly aid passengers who currently purchase day tickets but travel less frequently, offering them a cheaper alternative through pay-as-you-go TOTO payments. Furthermore, Pembrokeshire customers will enjoy slightly lower fares, reflecting First Cymru's dedicated contract with the county council.

Enhancing Efficiency with 'Tap On, Tap Off'

Set to roll out across all First Cymru buses by the end of March 2024, the TOTO technology aims to expedite the boarding process and provide a more punctual service. By enabling passengers to simply tap their bank card or smartphone at the start and end of their journey, the system ensures they are charged for the actual distance traveled, potentially lowering the cost for those making shorter or fewer trips.

First Cymru's commercial development manager, Robert Sanderson, expressed enthusiasm about the TOTO system, highlighting its benefit in making bus travel both simpler and more cost-effective. The initiative is part of First Cymru’s broader strategy to encourage bus usage by offering a hassle-free and efficient travel option.

New Routes and Services

The fare overhaul and introduction of TOTO coincide with First Cymru's announcement of new bus routes starting April 1, following the company's success in securing contracts with local councils. These services aim to enhance connectivity across south and west Wales, including routes linking Bridgend to Talbot Green, Haverfordwest to Glangwili, and several others, promising improved access for communities and a stronger network overall.

George Burton, Head of Network for First Cymru, shared his excitement over the expansion, emphasizing the company's commitment to reaching more customers and strengthening its service network across Wales. With these changes, First Cymru looks forward to welcoming more passengers aboard, reinforcing its position as a preferred choice for bus travel in the region.

As First Cymru embarks on this transformative journey, the fare overhaul and TOTO system, along with the expanded service routes, signal a leap towards enhancing public transport's appeal and efficiency in Wales. By addressing the needs of modern travelers and adapting to the challenges of rising costs, First Cymru sets a precedent for innovation in the public transport sector, aiming to make bus travel more accessible, affordable, and attractive for all.