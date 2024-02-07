First Citizens Bank Backs Healthcare Real Estate with $37 Million Financing

First Citizens Bank's Healthcare Finance division has invested a massive $37 million in Rethink Healthcare Real Estate for the refinancing of Grandview Physicians Plaza I, a prominent medical office building in Birmingham, Alabama. The building, boasting over 200,000 square feet of rentable space, is strategically located on the Grandview Medical Center campus, near the Jefferson and Shelby counties border on US 280. It provides a home to a plethora of healthcare practices, including endoscopy, imaging, orthopedics, women's health services, internal medicine, and physical therapy.

Advertisment

Collaborative Success

Rethink Healthcare Real Estate has commended First Citizens' industry knowledge and efficient transaction execution. In return, First Citizens has expressed its continued satisfaction in collaborating with Rethink Healthcare. This successful partnership signifies not only the bank's commitment to support best-in-class medical office buildings but also its commitment to nurturing lasting professional relationships with key players in the healthcare real estate sector.

First Citizens Bank's Expertise in Healthcare Finance

Advertisment

The bank's Healthcare Finance branch specializes in offering tailored financial services to mid-market healthcare companies throughout the United States. Its primary focus is on supplying capital for growth. This recent financing arrangement underscores the bank's in-depth understanding and experience in healthcare finance, which may further strengthen its market position.

Impact on Local Economy and Real Estate Market

The strategic location of Grandview Physicians Plaza I suggests a well-thought-out investment in a potentially high-demand area, likely leading to sustained rental income for Rethink Healthcare Real Estate. The flow of $37 million into the healthcare real estate market is indicative of liquidity and confidence in the sector. This could have a positive economic impact on the local economy of Birmingham, Alabama, further bolstering the market's strength.

First Citizens Bank, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is renowned for its financial strength, stability, and generational longevity. It provides banking services through more than 500 branches in 30 states, coast-to-coast commercial banking, innovation banking, and a nationwide direct bank. Its parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc., is one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with an impressive portfolio of over $200 billion in assets.