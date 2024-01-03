First Bank Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Performance in Upcoming Conference Call

First Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, has recently announced a conference call to discuss its financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2023, which concluded on December 31st, 2023. This session is expected to feature insights from the bank’s leadership team and a dedicated segment for investor interactions. The bank has 26 full-service branches and had reported assets totaling $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Leadership’s Overview of Q4 Results

Key figures from the bank’s leadership team, including President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick L. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Lending Officer Peter J. Cahill, and Chief Retail Banking Officer Darleen Gillespie, will be providing an overview of the bank’s fourth quarter results. This discussion is expected to last between fifteen to thirty minutes, offering crucial insights into the bank’s financial standing and operations.

Closing the Market and Opening Discussions

First Bank will release its fourth quarter results after the market closes on January 24, 2024. The information will be posted in the ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Company’s website. Investors and stakeholders will have an opportunity to review the performance details before the conference call. A replay of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website, ensuring stakeholders who are unable to attend the live session can still access the information.

First Bank’s Stature in the Market

As of September 30, 2023, First Bank reported having assets totaling $3.56 billion. The bank operates branches across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, predominantly serving the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘FRBA’, further emphasizing the bank’s prominence in the finance sector.