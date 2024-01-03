en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

First Bank Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Performance in Upcoming Conference Call

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
First Bank Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Performance in Upcoming Conference Call

First Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, has recently announced a conference call to discuss its financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2023, which concluded on December 31st, 2023. This session is expected to feature insights from the bank’s leadership team and a dedicated segment for investor interactions. The bank has 26 full-service branches and had reported assets totaling $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Leadership’s Overview of Q4 Results

Key figures from the bank’s leadership team, including President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick L. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Lending Officer Peter J. Cahill, and Chief Retail Banking Officer Darleen Gillespie, will be providing an overview of the bank’s fourth quarter results. This discussion is expected to last between fifteen to thirty minutes, offering crucial insights into the bank’s financial standing and operations.

Closing the Market and Opening Discussions

First Bank will release its fourth quarter results after the market closes on January 24, 2024. The information will be posted in the ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Company’s website. Investors and stakeholders will have an opportunity to review the performance details before the conference call. A replay of the conference call will also be made available on the company’s website, ensuring stakeholders who are unable to attend the live session can still access the information.

First Bank’s Stature in the Market

As of September 30, 2023, First Bank reported having assets totaling $3.56 billion. The bank operates branches across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, predominantly serving the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘FRBA’, further emphasizing the bank’s prominence in the finance sector.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Northann Corp to Showcase Advanced 3D Printing and Sustainability at TISE2024
In a recent announcement, Northann Corp, a pioneering force in 3D printing for home improvement, has confirmed its presence at The 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024). This premier trade event, dedicated to the floor covering, stone, and tile industry, will take place from January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las
Northann Corp to Showcase Advanced 3D Printing and Sustainability at TISE2024
ChampionX Corp: A Dividend King in the Making?
3 mins ago
ChampionX Corp: A Dividend King in the Making?
Hawaiian Electric Industries: Notable Trading Day and Future Outlook Amid Challenges
3 mins ago
Hawaiian Electric Industries: Notable Trading Day and Future Outlook Amid Challenges
Local Companies Redefine Markets as International Brands Depart
1 min ago
Local Companies Redefine Markets as International Brands Depart
Navigating the Impending Workforce Exodus in the Insurance Industry
2 mins ago
Navigating the Impending Workforce Exodus in the Insurance Industry
China Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend: A Dive into CGHOF's Dividend Sustainability
3 mins ago
China Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend: A Dive into CGHOF's Dividend Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
16 seconds
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
46 seconds
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
57 seconds
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
1 min
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
2 mins
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
2 mins
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
2 mins
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
2 mins
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
3 mins
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app