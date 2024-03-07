FinTech Festival in Delhi Boosts Viksit Bharat Vision with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The FinTech Festival India Meetup held in Delhi recently became a pivotal platform for advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with various delegates from the FinTech sector, highlighted the significant role of technology and innovation in achieving this ambitious goal.

The Vision of Viksit Bharat: 140 crore dreams, 1 purpose

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador movement, inspired by PM Narendra Modi, aims to mobilize citizens towards contributing to India's development. Through targeted meetups and events, individuals are encouraged to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and explore ways to contribute to this noble cause. The recent FinTech Festival in Delhi served as a crucial gathering to bolster support for this movement, demonstrating the intersection of technology and national development ambitions.

The NaMo App: Bridging the Gap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo App plays a crucial role in the Viksit Bharat Ambassador movement, serving as a digital platform for citizens to engage with the initiative. The app allows users to stay updated with ongoing events, volunteer for activities, and connect with like-minded individuals committed to India's development journey. This digital tool exemplifies how technology can facilitate civic engagement and collective action towards a common goal.

PM Modi’s Vision of Viksit Bharat – Ensuring Inclusive Development

At the heart of the Viksit Bharat vision lies the commitment to inclusive development, as evidenced by initiatives like the New Jammu & Kashmir Start-Up Policy and the inauguration of the Kolkata-Howrah Metro connection. These developments, among others, underscore the government's dedication to improving infrastructure, fostering innovation, and ensuring socio-economic progress across the nation. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's remarks at the FinTech Festival further cement the role of the financial technology sector in realizing the dream of a developed India.

As the Viksit Bharat movement gains momentum, it's clear that the amalgamation of technological innovation, government initiatives, and citizen engagement plays a crucial role in shaping the future of India. The journey towards achieving a fully developed India by 2047 is underway, with the FinTech sector and digital platforms like the NaMo App playing pivotal roles in mobilizing support and fostering inclusive development. The vision of Viksit Bharat not only aims for economic growth but also seeks to empower every citizen to contribute to the nation's progress.