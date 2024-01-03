en English
Finance

Finnish Household Spending Patterns: Two-Parent Families Spend the Most

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Finland, renowned for its high standard of living and income equality, presents a fascinating case study for household spending patterns. A recent survey conducted by Statistics Finland uncovers intriguing details about household expenditure in the country, revealing that families with two parents are the highest spenders, with an average annual expenditure of 62,600 euros. They are closely followed by childless couples who spend about 50,600 euros annually. However, when adjusted per consumption unit, childless couples actually lead in expenditure.

Disparity in Household Spending

Interestingly, the study shows that individuals living alone spend the least, both in absolute terms and per consumption unit. Tuomas Parikka, Senior Statistician at Statistics Finland, notes that the primary expenses for all households include housing and energy, transportation, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. He adds that essential expenses consume a larger share of the budget for households with individuals over 64 years old and for single-parent families, compared to other household types.

Housing: The Largest Expense for Finnish Households

Housing emerges as the largest expense for Finnish households, accounting for approximately one-third of the budget. Two-parent families spend nearly 17,000 euros per year on this category alone, reflecting the importance of housing in the Finnish family expenditure.

Transportation and Food Expenses

Transportation expenses constitute about 13.5% of total spending, with higher costs for childless couples under 65 and lower for older households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages expenses account for 12.9% of total consumption. Families with two parents and childless couples spend more per consumption unit on these items than single-person households.

Upcoming Detailed Report

A more comprehensive report is slated for release in April 2024. This report will delve deeper into the subcategories of household spending, providing a more nuanced understanding of Finnish consumption behavior. This research is significant as it serves as the sole source for analyzing consumption behavior differences across demographic groups in Finland. The methodology is based on the OECD’s modified consumption unit scale to ensure a fair assessment of spending patterns.

It is worth noting that in 2022, Finnish households allocated 59% of their average annual expenditure of 39,000 euros to essentials, pointing to the financial pressures faced by families. Additionally, despite a significant decrease in electricity prices in 2023, pensioners in Finland saw a considerable increase in purchasing power in 2024.

author

BNN Correspondents

