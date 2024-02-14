Finnair's Record-Breaking Profit and Promising Future in 2023

As 2023 drew to a close, Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, announced its most successful financial year in over a decade. The airline reported a net profit of €254.3 million ($272.3 million) on revenue of €2.9 billion ($3.1 billion). Remarkably, Finnair carried 10.9 million passengers last year, marking a 20.8% increase compared to the previous year. In the face of pandemic-related challenges and the ongoing closure of Russian airspace, the airline managed to operate 14.1% more flights.

Strong Demand and Resilient Performance

Finnair's strong performance in 2023 was driven by robust demand in Asian destinations and intra-European and North Atlantic markets. In the fourth quarter alone, the airline reported a 13% increase in net profit, reaching €60.2 million. This impressive feat was achieved despite a 17% reduction in capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Load factors improved significantly across various traffic areas, particularly in Asia, the North Atlantic, and the Middle East.

Strategic Initiatives and Efficiency Gains

Several factors contributed to Finnair's successful year. The airline's efficient fleet utilization, cooperation with Qatar Airways and Qantas, and the purchase of nine leased aircraft played significant roles. Additionally, the execution of a rights issue and cost savings from shifting to modern sales channels proved crucial. Finnair's EBIT margin reached an impressive 6.2%, surpassing its initial 12-15 month target. As a result, the airline is well-positioned to face the challenges of 2024.