FINMA Enhances Supervision, Seeks Additional Powers Post-Credit Suisse Takeover by UBS

Following the significant upheaval in the Swiss banking sector with Credit Suisse's crisis and its acquisition by UBS, Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is taking decisive steps to fortify its supervisory role. In a recent announcement, FINMA outlined its plan for more robust oversight, including conducting stress tests on UBS, enhancing its legal framework, and expanding its authority to impose fines and communicate openly about its activities.

Strengthening Oversight in Wake of Banking Turmoil

After the tumultuous takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, FINMA has recalibrated its supervisory approach towards major banks in Switzerland. Thomas Hirschi, head of the banks division at FINMA, revealed an ambitious schedule of forty on-site inspections at UBS's operations both domestically and internationally. This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure the stability and resilience of the combined entity, especially focusing on the integration process risks, operational stability, and the bank's capital and liquidity planning. Two comprehensive stress tests are also on the agenda for 2024, showcasing FINMA's proactive stance in safeguarding Switzerland's financial market integrity.

Adjusting the Legal and Regulatory Framework

In light of the challenges exposed by the Credit Suisse saga, FINMA is advocating for a more robust legal and regulatory framework to enhance its supervisory efficacy. One of the key proposals is the introduction of a 'senior managers regime,' which aims to clarify individual responsibilities for specific transactions within banks. Additionally, FINMA is pushing for the authority to impose fines directly and desires greater freedom to communicate about its regulatory activities. These proposed changes underscore FINMA's commitment to not only react to financial crises but to also preemptively manage risks and enforce accountability within the banking sector.

Reflecting on the Past, Preparing for the Future

The aftermath of the Credit Suisse debacle has been a period of intense reflection and learning for FINMA. The supervisory authority conducted a detailed analysis of the crisis, resulting in targeted adjustments to its supervision strategy. Marlene Amstad, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, emphasized Switzerland's unique position to shape its financial future, indicating a forward-looking approach to financial market regulation. As FINMA continues to adapt and evolve, the broader implications for Switzerland's banking sector and its position on the global financial stage remain significant. These developments signal a pivotal moment in the country's pursuit of a more stable, transparent, and accountable financial system.