Finland’s Economic Challenges: Shorter Work Week, Low Birth Rates, and More

Finance Minister Riikka Purra of Finland has raised eyebrows and sparked conversations with her candid column published in Maaseudun Tulevaisuus and Iltalehti about the looming economic challenges faced by Finland. Purra’s revelations highlight a rather short Finnish working week compared to other countries, looming low birth rates, stagnant productivity growth, and deficits in state finances. Additionally, she underscored the declining educational performance, as reflected in Pisa scores.

Trade Surplus and Economic Reformation

Another significant concern raised by Purra is Finland’s trade surplus, which she notes is confined only to primary and intermediate products, but struggles to extend to higher-value products. These revelations suggest that Finland’s economic structure might need a revamp and led Purra to propose potential government measures for reform. However, these proposals have stirred significant protests and strikes because of the anticipated severe spending cuts.

President’s Proposal and High Electricity Prices

Amidst these economic concerns, President Sauli Niinistö has proposed a cross-party consensus on economic reforms that would extend over several parliamentary terms. Concurrently, Finland is wrestling with high electricity prices. This has sparked a debate about whether to invest in new nuclear power plants, a development that would signify a departure from Finland’s tradition of privately funded nuclear projects.

‘Buddy Parenting’ Concerns

On a different note, Ilta-Sanomat featured an interview with researcher Jarno Paalasmaa, who introduced the concept of ‘buddy parenting.’ This parenting style prioritizes friendship with children over setting boundaries, which, according to Paalasmaa, can inhibit children’s development and understanding of rules. This puts pressure on schools to fill in the gaps in teaching about boundaries and acceptable behaviors.