'Finfluencers': The New Wave of Financial Advisors on Social Media

In the vast maze of social media, a new breed of influencers is emerging, shaking up the world of personal finance. These 'finfluencers', as they're colloquially known, are using their platforms to provide accessible and relatable financial advice, often through the lens of their personal journeys. Among them, figures like Erika Kullberg, Dasha Kennedy, Delyanne Barros, and Tori Dunlap are not just reshaping the narrative around financial literacy, but also addressing systemic financial barriers.

Advertisment

From Bankruptcy to Financial Empowerment

One such success story is that of Taylor Cohen who, after declaring bankruptcy in 2019, managed to save and invest $30,000 in just one year. She attributes her financial turnaround to a 30-day savings challenge she discovered on Instagram in November 2022, organized by lawyer and financial influencer Erika Kullberg. Cohen's methods included cutting unnecessary spending, creating side gigs, reducing rent, and even selling her car.

The Rise of 'Finfluencers'

Advertisment

The internet is witnessing an upsurge in financial influencers who break down complex financial jargon into simple, digestible advice. Unlike traditional financial advisors, these influencers are building large followings by addressing gaps in financial education and offering alternative perspectives on financial independence. For example, Kullberg's savings challenge alone helped participants save a collective $200 million.

Addressing Systemic Barriers and Gender Biases

Moreover, these influencers are shedding light on systemic financial barriers and gender biases. They focus on issues specific to women and minorities, offering tailored advice through beginner courses, budget plans, and simplified terminologies. Their approach emphasizes understanding finances over maintaining a facade of wealth and promotes a more inclusive financial dialogue.

As the social media landscape continues to evolve, these influencers remain committed to their mission. Through their stories, they are not just empowering individuals to take control of their finances, but are also opening up a wider conversation about financial literacy and independence.