Cryptocurrency

FinchTrade and Cypator Join Forces to Boost Liquidity in Cryptocurrency Trading

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
FinchTrade and Cypator Join Forces to Boost Liquidity in Cryptocurrency Trading

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency market, Swiss firm FinchTrade has entered into a partnership with Cypator, a top-tier institutional Electronic Communication Network (ECN) for digital assets. This strategic alliance will harness Cypator’s ECN to augment liquidity discovery in cryptocurrency trading, encompassing everything from pre-trade balance checks to settlement.

Partnership Operating on Bilateral Terms and Through Custodians

The collaboration is uniquely designed to function on both bilateral terms and through custodians and prime brokers. FinchTrade, known for its advanced trading and custodial services, has hailed Cypator’s institutional-grade, anonymous credit-based execution network as a ‘perfect complement’ to its own offerings.

Setting a New Benchmark in Digital Asset Trading

The partnership is poised to establish a new industry standard for digital asset trading in Europe. By providing institutional-grade, anonymous credit-based execution capabilities to clients, the alliance is set to bring an unprecedented level of sophistication and efficiency to the European cryptocurrency market.

Expanding FinchTrade’s Presence in Europe

FinchTrade, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency liquidity provision, is looking to leverage this partnership to amplify its footprint in the European market. By capitalizing on Cypator’s expertise, the company aims to deliver enhanced liquidity and more robust investment tools to its clientele, thereby bolstering the broader digital asset trading ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency Finance Switzerland
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

