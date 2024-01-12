en English
Business

FinCEN Updates Guidance on ‘Beneficial Ownership’ Reporting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
FinCEN Updates Guidance on 'Beneficial Ownership' Reporting

On January 12, 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) unveiled an update to its guidance on ‘beneficial ownership’ reporting. This update is set to enhance the understanding and compliance of corporations with the new disclosure regulations that necessitate more comprehensive information about the real owners of these companies.

Striving for Transparency

The additional details to the guidance are part of a larger endeavor to augment transparency in corporate ownership. This move aims to combat financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing, which often exploit anonymous shell companies to conceal illicit activities.

The Corporate Transparency Act

As of January 1, 2024, both domestic and foreign registered companies are mandated to report information about individuals who own or control them to FinCEN, as per the Corporate Transparency Act. The Act’s objective is to foster transparency in entity ownership and curb money laundering. There are exemptions for specific entities, and the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report necessitates the disclosure of reporting company information, company applicant information, and beneficial owner information. Penalties are in place for willful violations.

Beneficial Ownership Information Access and Safeguards

FinCEN issued the final rule on Beneficial Ownership Information Access and Safeguards, providing access to beneficial ownership information to authorized recipients while maintaining data protection and oversight. This rule permits direct access for U.S. government agencies and indirect or limited access for foreign requestors, financial institutions, and federal regulators. It also establishes confidentiality requirements and outlines civil and criminal penalties for unauthorized disclosure or use of beneficial ownership information.

Implications and Challenges

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and beneficial owner reporting requirements may seem like an intrusion of privacy. However, Congress has deemed this necessary to protect against illicit financial transactions, including money laundering and financial terrorism. Reporting companies must provide information for each beneficial owner and update the filing if there is any change to the required information. The reporting process should not be overly difficult using the FinCEN online portal, but it may take time, especially for entities with many owners. It is crucial for all businesses required to report under the CTA to develop a plan to file the initial report, monitor reportable changes, and file updated reports.

Business Finance United States
