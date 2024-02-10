Financial Transparency: A Cornerstone of Bangladesh's Banking Sector

Economist Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud underscored the critical role of financial transparency in Bangladesh's banking sector during the launch of the 5th edition of 'Banking Almanac' on Saturday. Emphasizing the significance of making banks' financial performance data accessible to the public, Mahmud highlighted the positive ripple effect of strong bank performance on other sectors.

The Power of Knowledge: Empowering Depositors

Professor Mahmud, a prominent economist, urged banks to be forthcoming with their financial performance information, emphasizing that it is a depositor's right to know how their banks are faring. As a key stakeholder, depositors should be well-informed about the financial health of the institutions they trust with their hard-earned money.

This call to action aligns with the broader global trend of promoting financial transparency and accountability in the banking sector. By providing depositors with accurate and up-to-date information, banks can foster trust and confidence in their services.

Banking Almanac: A Beacon of Information

The 5th edition of 'Banking Almanac' was unveiled amid much anticipation. This research book, published regularly, is a comprehensive resource on Bangladesh's banking and financial institutions. It offers valuable insights to bankers, researchers, investors, and depositors alike.

Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, the former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chairman of the editorial board of Banking Almanac, expressed his pride in the publication's progress. He stated that every edition strives to include new and public interest information, presenting a comparative picture of the banking and financial sectors.

The Future of Bangladesh's Banking Sector

As Bangladesh's banking sector continues to evolve, the importance of financial transparency and public access to performance data cannot be overstated. The launch of the 5th edition of 'Banking Almanac' is a testament to the sector's commitment to these principles.

Moreover, the rise of digital banks in Bangladesh offers an exciting opportunity to provide affordable loans to the underbanked population. These digital banks boast strong unit economics, enabling them to offer collateral-free loans at single-digit interest rates. This development could significantly reduce the reliance on loan sharks and their exorbitant rates.

However, challenges remain. The Islamic banking sector, which holds 25.3% of all domestic industry deposits, continues to grapple with liquidity issues. Yet, there are glimmers of hope, as liquidity is improving due to central bank support and growing demand for Islamic deposit products.

Despite these hurdles, Bangladesh stands as the eighth-largest Islamic banking market globally, with total assets amounting to Tk4,970.7 billion ($45.3 billion) at end-2022. The industry's significant untapped potential is evident, with 62% of the Bangladeshi population still without an account at a financial institution.

Green financing, too, is gaining traction, accounting for 3.7% of all financing provided by Islamic banks at end-1H23. As the sector navigates these challenges and opportunities, the call for financial transparency and public access to performance data becomes increasingly pertinent.

Professor Mahmud's emphasis on the importance of making banks' financial performance data publicly available resonates deeply. As the banking sector continues to evolve, the need for transparency, accountability, and accessible information will remain at the forefront of discussions. The launch of the 5th edition of 'Banking Almanac' serves as a timely reminder of this imperative.

As depositors, investors, and bankers alike seek to navigate the complexities of Bangladesh's banking sector, the 'Banking Almanac' stands as an invaluable resource. Its commitment to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information is more crucial than ever, as the sector grapples with challenges and embraces opportunities in equal measure.