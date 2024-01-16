Financial Trading Set For Scheduled Testing To Change Life Number

In a significant development, the financial trading environment is set to undergo a scheduled testing procedure on January 17, 2024. The primary aim of the procedure is to effect a change in the life number on replication flows, a critical aspect of financial trading operations.

Procedure and Timings

The entire day has been meticulously divided into several trading sessions, each allocated with specific activities and timings. The morning trading session will kick off at 07:00 and stretch until 10:40. It will be succeeded by an opening auction scheduled between 10:40 and 10:59:45. The main trading session is slated from 11:00 to 13:45, with an intermediate clearing activity taking place from 12:00 to 12:15.

Polygon Shutdown and Reactivation

At 12:30, all orders and trades that have been placed will be wiped out, and at 12:55, the trading platform, commonly referred to as the 'polygon,' will be powered down. The switch-off is necessitated to facilitate the change in the life number. The polygon is set for reactivation at 13:30, providing the participants with an opportunity to delete their orders outside of the trading session.

Clearing and Evening Session

Clearing is scheduled from 14:30 to 15:00, after which the evening session will commence, running from 15:00 until 23:50. Following the testing, the standard trading schedule will resume on January 18, 2024.

Importance of Testing

The Exchange is underscoring the importance of periodical testing of trading infrastructure and recovery mechanisms. It encourages large scale participation of members, asserting that the success of such sessions is contingent on their involvement. This procedure empowers market participants to plan and schedule their own contingency plans/testing, thereby enhancing the robustness of the entire financial trading ecosystem.