en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Times’ Anonymous Bonus Survey Unveils 2024 Financial Expectations

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Financial Times’ Anonymous Bonus Survey Unveils 2024 Financial Expectations

In an unprecedented move for the third consecutive year, the Financial Times has initiated an anonymous survey. The aim is to collectively gauge readers’ expectations about their bonus payouts for the year 2024 and their subsequent investment plans. This unique initiative simultaneously offers a glimpse into the financial strategies and anticipations of individuals from diverse professional fields.

Decoding Bonus Expectations

The survey strives to unravel whether people are foreseeing a rise or a dip in their bonus amounts compared to the preceding year. It further explores the pre-tax bonus figures that participants are expecting. This data can provide valuable insights into the financial expectations and confidence of employees in their respective industries, potentially signaling broader economic trends.

Investment Plans: A Mixed Bag

The survey also delves into the investment plans individuals have for their bonuses. Participants can choose multiple avenues for their potential investments, allowing the survey to capture a wide range of financial strategies. Last year, a majority of respondents indicated plans to invest their bonuses, signifying a cautious and future-oriented approach to financial management.

Spending Habits: From Mortgages to Boats

Reflecting on diverse spending habits, the survey highlighted that a significant number of respondents intended to use their bonuses to pay off portions of their mortgages. This decision reflects a prudent approach to debt management. However, the spending habits were not uniform across all respondents, with one individual notably purchasing a boat with their bonus, showcasing the diversity in financial decision-making.

The survey also seeks to understand the impact of recent financial policy changes, specifically the UK’s decision to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses. As the general election looms, the survey will also investigate how political uncertainty is shifting financial priorities and strategies.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Beer Industry's Resilience Amid Supply Chain Challenges: AB InBev Leads the Way
Amid the ongoing global supply chain challenges, the beer industry stands resilient, with Budweiser owner AB InBev leading the charge. Michel Doukeris, the CEO of AB InBev, credits the industry’s resilience to its localized nature – a quality that has effectively insulated the sector from the disruptions plaguing other industries. Localized Production: Beer Industry’s Saving
Beer Industry's Resilience Amid Supply Chain Challenges: AB InBev Leads the Way
Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs' Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run
11 mins ago
Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs' Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
14 mins ago
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Google Expands Real-Money Game Support on Play Store
4 mins ago
Google Expands Real-Money Game Support on Play Store
Volvo Cars Halts Belgium Plant Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns
5 mins ago
Volvo Cars Halts Belgium Plant Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
5 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
49 seconds
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
4 mins
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
4 mins
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
5 mins
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
5 mins
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
5 mins
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
5 mins
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
6 mins
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
7 mins
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app