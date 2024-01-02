Financial Sector Company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc Experiences Significant Stock Price Fluctuation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE), a company operating in the Financial sector, witnessed a significant stock price fluctuation on December 29, 2024. The stock, which opened at $7.97, was 11.71% lower than the previous session’s close. Throughout the day, the stock price oscillated, reaching a high of $8.3897 and a low of $6.05, before finally closing at $7.60.

Stock Performance and Predictions

In the last 52 weeks, GREE’s stock price has varied from $1.55 to $13.90. The company has seen a five-year sales growth of 62.96% and an average annual earnings per share growth of 95.48%. The company’s quick ratio was 0.62, and the price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months was 0.74. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months was -33.82, but it is expected to reach $0.20 in the next quarter and $2.90 in one year. The stock’s 5-day average volume was 1.86 million, and its stochastic %D was 62.79%. The 50-day Moving Average was $5.31, and the 200-day Moving Average was $4.71.

Financial Health and Predictions

Greenidge Generation Holdings has 7.36 million outstanding shares and a float of 4.31 million. The company employs 347 people and has a negative gross margin of -24.11, an operating margin of -61.78, and a pretax margin of -283.11. Insider ownership stands at 41.47%, and institutional ownership is at 3.78%. The company reported a loss of -$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the last quarter, which was below the projected -$0.8 EPS. The net margin was -299.78, and the return on equity was -326.22. Analysts predict earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year.

Market Outlook

The first major resistance level for the stock is at $8.05, with further resistance at $9.39 and $10.39. The support levels are at $5.71, $4.71, and $3.37. The company’s market cap is 49.39 million, with annual sales of 89,980 K and an annual income of -271,070 K.