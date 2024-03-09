Financial Psychologist Urges Couples to Discuss Money, Highlights Growth Opportunities

Discussing money within relationships is often seen as a daunting task, yet financial psychologist Bradley Klontz stresses its importance for personal growth and financial success. Klontz, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, advocates for open financial communication to overcome "financial infidelity" and the general discomfort around money matters. Highlighting the benefits of discussing finances, Klontz points out that such conversations can lead to a better understanding of one's financial habits and overall improvement in financial health.

Advertisment

Money remains a sensitive topic for many, with almost two-thirds of couples considering themselves "financially incompatible," according to recent surveys. This incompatibility often leads to avoiding the subject altogether or, worse, financial secrecy within relationships. Klontz emphasizes the significance of breaking this taboo, suggesting that open discussions about finances can unveil personal biases and behaviors, fostering a healthier relationship with money.

The Role of Childhood Experiences

Our approach to money, including how we talk about and manage it, is significantly influenced by our childhood experiences. Klontz notes that anxieties surrounding money discussions are frequently inherited from observing parental conflicts over finances. He advocates for confronting these inherited fears, stating that understanding and discussing them can pave the way for overcoming "financial struggles" together.

Despite the challenges, Klontz highlights the numerous benefits of financial transparency in relationships. From improving financial literacy to achieving shared financial goals, couples who discuss money matters are often in a better position to manage their finances effectively. Moreover, fostering an environment of financial openness can contribute to reducing the stigma around money, encouraging more honest and supportive conversations about financial wellness.

As Klontz aptly points out, discussing finances is not just about numbers; it's about understanding each other's values and goals. By encouraging couples to navigate their financial journeys together, Klontz believes that they can not only improve their financial situation but also strengthen their relationship. His insights remind us that money should not be a source of conflict but an opportunity for growth and collaboration.