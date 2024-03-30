Financial Psychologist Urges Couples to Discuss Money, Boosts Relationship Health

Discussing finances in relationships is not just about budgeting together; it's a pathway to growth and understanding, says financial psychologist Bradley Klontz. With numerous couples admitting to "financial incompatibility," Klontz, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, emphasizes the transformative power of such conversations for personal and mutual financial health.

Recent surveys reveal a staggering number of couples identify as "financially incompatible," struggling with aligning their spending, saving, and investing habits. This misalignment often leads to "financial infidelity," where individuals hide purchases from their partners, creating a rift in the relationship. Klontz believes that opening up about these issues can not only mend but strengthen bonds, offering a mirror to reflect on one's financial behaviors.