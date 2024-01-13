Financial New Year’s Resolutions: A Tradition Rooted in History and a Tool for the Future

Our journey into a new year often begins with promises, commitments, and resolutions. Among these are financial resolutions, a tradition rooted in the ancient practices of Babylonians some 4,000 years ago. Today, the tradition continues unabated, with Fidelity Investments’ New Year’s Financial Resolution study for 2024 revealing that two-thirds of Americans are considering making financial commitments as they usher in the new year. The top three resolutions? To save more, pay down debt, and curtail spending.

Financial Resolutions: A Tool for Fresh Starts

The charm of a new year lies in the prospect of a fresh start. It’s a chance to leave behind the mistakes of the past and march forward with renewed vigor and resolve. In the financial realm, the need for a fresh start is particularly palpable. Especially in light of the challenges the past year posed, with inflation playing spoilsport and making it difficult for individuals to stick to their financial plans. A staggering 92% of respondents to the Fidelity study indicated their intent to change their financial approach in 2024.

Turning Financial Resolutions into Reality

While making financial resolutions is the first step, the real challenge lies in translating these promises into actions. Here’s where some practical strategies come into play. To begin with, tracking spending can provide a clear picture of where money is going, and where adjustments can be made. The next step is to replenish savings, focusing particularly on emergency funds that can act as a financial buffer in times of need.

Debt Reduction and Investment Strategies

Paying down debt, particularly high-interest debt, is a crucial part of financial wellness. Prioritizing such obligations can pave the way to financial freedom. When it comes to maximizing retirement contributions, individuals should consider taking full advantage of employer-matching programs. And finally, it is essential to get back to investment basics. This includes diversification of portfolio and rebalancing investments to align with one’s financial goals. Technology can be a valuable ally in this endeavor, assisting in tracking expenses and managing investments.

As we step into 2024, the economic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Rising interest rates, for example, may be a boon for savers, offering the potential for higher returns through high-yield savings accounts and CDs. As we set our financial resolutions, it’s worth remembering that they are more than just annual rituals. They are promises we make to ourselves, commitments that can set the stage for a financially healthier and more secure future.