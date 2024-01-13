en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Financial New Year’s Resolutions: A Tradition Rooted in History and a Tool for the Future

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Financial New Year’s Resolutions: A Tradition Rooted in History and a Tool for the Future

Our journey into a new year often begins with promises, commitments, and resolutions. Among these are financial resolutions, a tradition rooted in the ancient practices of Babylonians some 4,000 years ago. Today, the tradition continues unabated, with Fidelity Investments’ New Year’s Financial Resolution study for 2024 revealing that two-thirds of Americans are considering making financial commitments as they usher in the new year. The top three resolutions? To save more, pay down debt, and curtail spending.

Financial Resolutions: A Tool for Fresh Starts

The charm of a new year lies in the prospect of a fresh start. It’s a chance to leave behind the mistakes of the past and march forward with renewed vigor and resolve. In the financial realm, the need for a fresh start is particularly palpable. Especially in light of the challenges the past year posed, with inflation playing spoilsport and making it difficult for individuals to stick to their financial plans. A staggering 92% of respondents to the Fidelity study indicated their intent to change their financial approach in 2024.

Turning Financial Resolutions into Reality

While making financial resolutions is the first step, the real challenge lies in translating these promises into actions. Here’s where some practical strategies come into play. To begin with, tracking spending can provide a clear picture of where money is going, and where adjustments can be made. The next step is to replenish savings, focusing particularly on emergency funds that can act as a financial buffer in times of need.

Debt Reduction and Investment Strategies

Paying down debt, particularly high-interest debt, is a crucial part of financial wellness. Prioritizing such obligations can pave the way to financial freedom. When it comes to maximizing retirement contributions, individuals should consider taking full advantage of employer-matching programs. And finally, it is essential to get back to investment basics. This includes diversification of portfolio and rebalancing investments to align with one’s financial goals. Technology can be a valuable ally in this endeavor, assisting in tracking expenses and managing investments.

As we step into 2024, the economic landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Rising interest rates, for example, may be a boon for savers, offering the potential for higher returns through high-yield savings accounts and CDs. As we set our financial resolutions, it’s worth remembering that they are more than just annual rituals. They are promises we make to ourselves, commitments that can set the stage for a financially healthier and more secure future.

0
Finance United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
1 min ago
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
On a day of decisive action in Hyderabad, revenue authorities and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) dismantled illegal constructions on a piece of government land in Banjara Hills. The operation was reported to be against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Upender Reddy and other unidentified parties. The unauthorized structures that faced the bulldozer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
4 mins ago
Defence Minister Approves Term Insurance Scheme for Border Roads Organisation Labourers
Harris Paints Wraps Up Successful Christmas Promotion with Grand Prize Winner
5 mins ago
Harris Paints Wraps Up Successful Christmas Promotion with Grand Prize Winner
Declining Remote Work Trend: Productivity Concerns Drive Companies to Reinforce In-Office Policies
2 mins ago
Declining Remote Work Trend: Productivity Concerns Drive Companies to Reinforce In-Office Policies
Leyland Market to Undergo a £38 Million Refurbishment: A Boost for Leyland Town
3 mins ago
Leyland Market to Undergo a £38 Million Refurbishment: A Boost for Leyland Town
Virginia Beach Oceanfront Community to Rise from Ashes: New Storefront Design Unveiled
3 mins ago
Virginia Beach Oceanfront Community to Rise from Ashes: New Storefront Design Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
31 seconds
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
32 seconds
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
1 min
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
1 min
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
2 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
3 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
4 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
5 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
5 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app