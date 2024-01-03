en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Markets Kick Off 2024 with Volatility and Anticipation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Financial Markets Kick Off 2024 with Volatility and Anticipation

The dawn of 2024 witnessed an abrupt halt in the financial market’s rally from the previous year. The Nasdaq 100, a benchmark index, experienced a significant downturn led by major tech companies including Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms. This decline coincided with a rise in the yield of the 10-year Treasury note, fueled by substantial corporate debt issuance.

Market Outlook for 2024

As we venture into the new year, market analysts and strategists offer a mix of views. Some maintain a bullish outlook, acknowledging the potential for a market pause after the strong fourth quarter rally of 2023. The Wall Street’s Volatility Index (VIX) saw one of its most substantial increases since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy pivot, though it remains relatively low.

Anticipation Around Federal Reserve’s Actions

Investors are keenly awaiting the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes and the forthcoming employment data for indications of market direction. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva suggests that the U.S. is on track for a ‘soft landing’, attributing this to effective inflation management by the Federal Reserve.

Currency Movements and Crypto Surge

The dollar has strengthened against the currencies of most emerging nations. In the crypto market, Bitcoin surged above $45,000, with anticipation building around the potential U.S. approval of a Bitcoin ETF. Oil prices, on the other hand, have fluctuated but remain near $70 a barrel.

Impact of Chinese Market on Global Sentiment

In Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s acknowledgment of domestic challenges in 2023 had an impact on investor sentiment. Despite this, some investors view the recent downturn in Chinese stocks as a buying opportunity.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Second Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bullish Signals for Biocon: MACD Indicator Shifts to Buy as Stock Crosses 200-day Moving Average

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Economic Diversification through Innovation: Challenges and Strategies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahead

By Geeta Pillai

Oasis Fresh Foundation's Federal Relief Funds Under Scrutiny: Interpla ...
@Business · 1 min
Oasis Fresh Foundation's Federal Relief Funds Under Scrutiny: Interpla ...
heart comment 0
Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: A Roller Coaster Ride for Bulls in the Market

By Quadri Adejumo

Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: A Roller Coaster Ride for Bulls in the Market
Vietnam’s E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection
Qoki Groceries Rebrands Amidst Fraud Scandal: An Emphasis on Global Financial Vigilance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Qoki Groceries Rebrands Amidst Fraud Scandal: An Emphasis on Global Financial Vigilance
Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek

By Muhammad Jawad

Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
28 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
40 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
1 min
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
2 mins
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
2 mins
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app