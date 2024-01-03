Financial Markets Kick Off 2024 with Volatility and Anticipation

The dawn of 2024 witnessed an abrupt halt in the financial market’s rally from the previous year. The Nasdaq 100, a benchmark index, experienced a significant downturn led by major tech companies including Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms. This decline coincided with a rise in the yield of the 10-year Treasury note, fueled by substantial corporate debt issuance.

Market Outlook for 2024

As we venture into the new year, market analysts and strategists offer a mix of views. Some maintain a bullish outlook, acknowledging the potential for a market pause after the strong fourth quarter rally of 2023. The Wall Street’s Volatility Index (VIX) saw one of its most substantial increases since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy pivot, though it remains relatively low.

Anticipation Around Federal Reserve’s Actions

Investors are keenly awaiting the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes and the forthcoming employment data for indications of market direction. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva suggests that the U.S. is on track for a ‘soft landing’, attributing this to effective inflation management by the Federal Reserve.

Currency Movements and Crypto Surge

The dollar has strengthened against the currencies of most emerging nations. In the crypto market, Bitcoin surged above $45,000, with anticipation building around the potential U.S. approval of a Bitcoin ETF. Oil prices, on the other hand, have fluctuated but remain near $70 a barrel.

Impact of Chinese Market on Global Sentiment

In Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s acknowledgment of domestic challenges in 2023 had an impact on investor sentiment. Despite this, some investors view the recent downturn in Chinese stocks as a buying opportunity.