en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Institutions Revise Target Prices and Recommendations for Companies

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Financial Institutions Revise Target Prices and Recommendations for Companies

In an ever-volatile financial landscape, a series of institutions have revised their target prices and recommendations for a range of companies. These evaluations are designed to guide investors by offering a glimpse into the potential future performance of these companies, based on the analysts’ research and perspectives.

Adjustments in Target Prices and Ratings

Canaccord Genuity, a full-service investment bank has made several adjustments. It has tweaked its target price for Antofagasta, a multinational copper mining company, from 870p to 835p, maintaining a hold recommendation. Similarly, it has decreased the target for African Minerals, a minerals exploration and development company, from 230p to 170p, continuing with a buy recommendation. Further, Canaccord Genuity has also reduced Central Asia Mining’s target price from 200p to 190p but maintained a buy recommendation.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, has downgraded Ashmore Group, an emerging markets-focused asset management firm, to neutral, setting a new target price of 430p. Exane, the European investment firm, has reduced Barclays’ target from 280p to 225p, keeping a neutral rating. BHP Billiton, a leading global resources company, has seen its target prices lowered by both Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity, the latter also maintaining a hold recommendation.

Noteworthy Upgrades

While some companies experienced downgrades and price reductions, others saw their status elevated. Morgan Stanley, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, has raised Big Yellow Group’s target price from 445p to 615p and upgraded the rating from equal-weight to overweight. The company, which is a self-storage provider, has thus received a significant boost in its perceived value.

Wide-Ranging Revisions

Other companies subject to adjustments include City of London Investment Group, Croda International, Diageo, Drax Group, EMIS, International Ferro Metal, Fesnillo, Friends Life Group, Gable Holdings, Genel Energy, Glencore Xstrata, Greene King, Gulf Keystone, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hilton Food Group, ICAP, ITV, Judges Scientific, Kazakhmys, Lancashire, Oxford Instruments, Phoenix Group Holdings, Rexam, Ricardo, Rio Tinto, Royal Mail, Thomas Cook Group, Trinity Exploration & Production, Tullow Oil, and Weatherly International. The financial institutions’ evaluations of these companies reflect a combination of past performance, current status, and future projections.

These comprehensive assessments by financial analysts are intended to offer investors valuable insights into the potential ups and downs of the market, facilitating well-informed decisions.

0
Business Finance
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
The dispute between Non-Public Funds (NPF) employees and the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) over pay and contract conditions continues to escalate. The NPF workers, who provide crucial services such as food, recreation, community, and financial planning to military members and veterans, have been operating without a contract since 2022. Despite being an
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
Tepid Response to 'Warehoused' Tax Debt Repayment Plans Raises Economic Concerns
4 mins ago
Tepid Response to 'Warehoused' Tax Debt Repayment Plans Raises Economic Concerns
Business Moves, Stock Market Trends, and Executive Appointments: Week in Review
6 mins ago
Business Moves, Stock Market Trends, and Executive Appointments: Week in Review
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
23 seconds ago
Erick Thohir's Reforms Transform Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises: Economist
London Stock Market Witnesses Modest Gains Amidst Positive Earnings Reports
56 seconds ago
London Stock Market Witnesses Modest Gains Amidst Positive Earnings Reports
Francis Kurkdjian: The Master Perfumer Reimagining Dior's Iconic J'adore
4 mins ago
Francis Kurkdjian: The Master Perfumer Reimagining Dior's Iconic J'adore
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
19 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
23 seconds
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
42 seconds
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
1 min
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
1 min
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
1 min
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
1 min
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app