Financial Industry Veteran David Canter Joins CAIS as Strategic Advisor

David Canter, a veteran of the financial industry with over two decades of experience serving the independent advisor community, has joined CAIS, the New York City-based alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, as a strategic advisor. CAIS made this announcement on Thursday, spotlighting Canter's impressive career history, which includes significant roles at Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab.

A Wealth of Experience

Canter's tenure at Fidelity Investments spanned over a decade, during which he played a pivotal role in leading the RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) and family office segments. He also pioneered the practice management and consulting practice for Fidelity Institutional. Prior to his stint at Fidelity, Canter held a high-ranking position at Charles Schwab, further solidifying his deep-rooted expertise in the financial sector.

Current Commitments

Alongside his new role at CAIS, Canter is a trustee for Accordant Investments' mutual funds and a board member of Invest in Others. He has previously served on the board of the Foundation for Financial Planning. These commitments reflect his dedication to the financial community and his passion for driving innovation within the sector.

Enthusiasm for the Appointment

Matt Brown, the founder and CEO of CAIS, voiced his excitement at Canter's appointment. Brown highlighted Canter's longstanding support of the RIA community and his expected contributions to CAIS's mission. For his part, Canter expressed his eagerness to work closely with the CAIS team. He recalled his previous interactions with the company during his tenure at Fidelity and as a member of the CAIS Advisory Council. Canter looks forward to helping CAIS continue to develop state-of-the-art technology solutions for the independent advisor community.