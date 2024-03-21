Financial Independence for Adult Children: Key Moves Parents Should Consider, Says Advisor

As many young adults struggle to achieve financial independence in an economy marked by inflation and high student loan debts, parents are increasingly finding themselves supporting their adult children financially. A recent Experian survey highlighted that over half of Gen Zers and millennials remain financially dependent on their parents, with both generations expressing discomfort over this dependency. Financial advisor Derek Miser shares vital strategies for parents aiming to safeguard their financial future while aiding their children towards financial autonomy.

Understanding the Financial Strain on Young Adults

The financial landscape for today's young adults is vastly different from that of their parents' generation. Inflation, coupled with higher education costs, has led to significant student loan burdens. Moreover, wages for young adults have not kept pace with those of the previous generation, exacerbating the challenge of achieving financial independence. Consequently, parents are stepping in to help, spending an average of $1,400 monthly on expenses ranging from groceries to insurance, thereby risking their financial security and retirement plans.

Strategies for Navigating Financial Support

Derek Miser emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries and creating a plan for financial independence. He suggests open discussions about finances, setting clear expectations, and encouraging adult children to contribute to their expenses. Miser also recommends exploring credit-building tools for young adults, like secured credit cards or becoming an authorized user on a parent's account. Additionally, he advises parents to prioritize their retirement savings, emphasizing that while loans are available for various needs, retirement savings must be protected at all costs.

Empowering Financial Independence

To foster financial autonomy, Miser advocates for educating young adults on budgeting, saving, and investing. Resources such as CNBC Select's ranking on the best credit cards for building credit can provide a starting point for young adults to build their financial foundation. Encouraging the use of budgeting apps and investment platforms can also equip young adults with the tools necessary to manage their finances effectively. Ultimately, by taking proactive steps and utilizing available resources, parents can help their adult children embark on a path to financial independence while securing their financial future.