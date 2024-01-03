en English
Education

Financial Guru Shilpa Bhaskar Gole Urges Gen Z to Assert Financial Independence

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
In an era when Gen Z, born between the late 1990s and late 2010s, is navigating the financial landscape amid global inflation, Shilpa Bhaskar Gole of NerdyBird Financial Wellness is urging this generation to assert their financial independence. This call to action underscores the need for Gen Z to prioritize financial literacy, understanding the nuances of the current bullish stock market, and adopt a balanced approach to investing.

Setting Smart Financial Goals

Gole emphasizes the importance of setting financial objectives as a crucial first step towards financial independence. The establishment of clear, achievable financial goals can serve as a roadmap to guide Gen Z through their financial journey. Without a well-defined target, financial decisions may lack direction and coherence, leading to potential pitfalls and missed opportunities.

Creating a Robust Financial Plan

Gole’s advice for Gen Z encompasses a step-by-step financial plan. This plan begins with goal setting, followed by creating an emergency fund and securing health insurance. Long-term objectives, such as retirement planning, are also key considerations. This approach ensures a comprehensive financial strategy that addresses both immediate needs and future aspirations.

Learning the Ropes of Financial Responsibility

For Gen Z, Gole strongly recommends moving out of their parents’ homes as a way to better understand financial responsibilities. This experience can furnish them with practical insights into budgeting, managing expenses, and making informed financial decisions. Coupled with investing in financial education, this strategy is deemed effective in cultivating financial savvy among young adults.

Starting to invest early is another recommendation by Gole, highlighting the power of compounding. She cautions against mindless spending and advocates staying invested in the market rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations. The aim is to build a solid foundation for financial growth and security, setting Gen Z on a path towards financial independence.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

