Financial Fragility and the Soaring Popularity of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Programs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently released a study that reveals a growing trend among financially fragile households: the frequent use of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' (BNPL) payment plans for small, potentially unaffordable purchases. As of February 14, 2024, the popularity of BNPL programs continues to soar, with stark contrasts emerging between the spending habits of financially stable and fragile households.

The financial fragility factor

The study, conducted by the New York Fed, found that nearly 60% of financially fragile consumers have used BNPL programs five or more times a year, with 30% conducting 10 or more transactions annually. These individuals, defined as having a credit score under 620 or being declined for credit, are three times more likely to frequently use BNPL compared to financially stable individuals.

Financially fragile households turn to BNPL for small purchases, making frequent use of these payment plans to afford everyday items. This pattern contrasts sharply with their financially stable counterparts, who use BNPL less frequently and prioritize avoiding interest on credit finance purchases.

BNPL's growing influence on consumer behavior

The increasing popularity of BNPL programs, particularly in the apparel and accessories market, is reshaping consumer purchasing behavior. With the entry of FinTechs and banks into the BNPL market, competition is fierce, and companies are constantly evolving their loyalty strategies to attract new users.

One notable example is the collaboration between BNPL providers and credit card issuers, offering a new BNPL option that allows users to split their credit card purchases into interest-free installments. This partnership not only benefits consumers but also opens new avenues for B2B cross-border payments.

The hidden costs of BNPL programs

While BNPL programs offer convenience and flexibility, they also come with potential risks. A recent study conducted by the Stanford Graduate School of Business analyzed the financial data of over 10.6 million Americans, comparing BNPL borrowers to non-borrowers.

The study found that BNPL users incur more overdraft charges, credit card late fees, and higher interest payments compared to non-BNPL users. On average, BNPL users paid $500 a quarter across a dozen installment payments, with vulnerable consumers paying up to $252 extra in fees annually.

Sezzle, a popular BNPL company, offers interest-free payment plans, payment rescheduling flexibility, and credit reporting features. However, late fees and convenience fees can quickly add up, and the risks associated with BNPL programs cannot be ignored. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has raised concerns about consumer protections, debt accumulation, overspending, and financial distress among BNPL users.

As the use of BNPL programs continues to grow, it is essential for consumers to understand the potential risks and for regulators to ensure responsible lending practices. The need for oversight and regulation in the BNPL industry is more critical than ever to protect consumers and maintain financial stability.