Financial Feminist Tori Dunlap's Commitment to Credit Cards: A Strategy for Financial Control

Tori Dunlap, the financial feminist who made headlines for saving $100,000 by age 25, has since taken the financial world by storm. Not only has she transitioned from her corporate job to founding Her First $100k, a multi-million dollar business aimed at empowering women financially, but she has also launched a successful financial podcast and authored a New York Times bestseller titled "Financial Feminist." Despite her considerable accomplishments, one aspect of Dunlap's financial strategy remains unwavering: her refusal to use debit cards.

A Credit Card Advocate

Dunlap's financial strategy revolves around the exclusive use of credit cards. She emphasizes the importance of paying off credit card balances in full and on time to avoid interest charges. This approach, she argues, allows cardholders to take advantage of the various benefits that credit cards offer without falling into debt.

Benefits of Credit Card Use

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Credit Card, for instance, offers numerous advantages such as 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, no annual fee, identity threat protection tools, and up to $600 reimbursement for stolen or damaged cell phones. Additionally, U.S. Bank ExtendPay Plans allow cardholders to divide eligible credit card purchases into affordable monthly payments with no interest, further emphasizing the responsible use of credit cards.

Choice and Responsibility

The market is saturated with various credit cards offering a range of benefits. From generous rewards on travel and non-travel purchases, cash back, statement credits, to merchandise and point transfers to airline and hotel partners, credit card benefits are diverse and plentiful. High cash back rates on purchases at U.S. supermarkets, gas stations, select streaming services, and transit, as well as rewards for dining, entertainment, and grocery spending, are also available. While the benefits are enticing, Dunlap underscores that responsible credit card use is crucial. Information on eligibility, benefit levels, terms, and conditions for each card must be carefully considered to avoid falling into the credit card debt trap.

At the heart of Dunlap's approach is her commitment to financial education and her efforts to assist others in achieving financial control. Opting for credit cards over debit cards, she believes, is a step towards financial empowerment, provided it is done responsibly and thoughtfully.