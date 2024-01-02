en English
Finance

Financial Experts Reveal Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Financial Experts Reveal Money-Saving Strategies for 2024

As the first dawn of 2024 breaks, financial experts offer a ray of hope to those looking to reboot their fiscal habits. This new year brings with it a trove of advice and strategies for effective money management and savings.

Smart Shopping and Non-Spending Days

Experts suggest starting your supermarket journey in the last aisle, often the abode of alcohol, to curb unnecessary spending. Coupled with this, they propose a challenge of designating four non-spending days per week, a simple yet powerful habit to bolster your savings.

Personal Finance Audit and Debt Management

To gain a clearer perspective on your financial landscape, a mini audit of personal finances is recommended. This involves meticulous tracking of incomings and outgoings. A focus on paying off high-interest debts, such as credit card balances, more aggressively beyond minimum payments is also advised. Strategies like the avalanche or snowball method can be effective tools for debt management.

Mortgage Switching and Tax Credits

Switching mortgages is highlighted as a significant saving opportunity. The potential savings stemming from the difference in interest rates can be substantial. Furthermore, tax credits and allowances, often overlooked, can be a valuable reserve of savings. It is emphasized that many people fail to claim them, thereby missing out on potential financial benefits.

Life Assurance Policies and Social Media Influence

The article underscores the importance of shopping around for cheaper life assurance policies. Banks often offer these policies, but accepting them without comparing alternatives may result in missing out on substantial savings. Finally, in the era of digital persuasion, readers are cautioned to be wary of targeted ads on social media. Resisting the urge to make impulsive purchases influenced by these ads can lead to significant savings.

Additional Tips for Financial Health

Beyond these tips, the importance of preparing for higher mortgage rates, improving credit scores, finding the best savings rates, utilizing cash ISAs, and building up an emergency fund are highlighted. Tools and resources from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can aid in financial management, and having funds in a high-yield savings account with interest rates between four and five percent is suggested. Annual check-ups on investment accounts like 401ks, Roth IRAs, and brokerage accounts are also recommended.

