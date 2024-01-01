en English
Financial Expert Advises on Wise Use of ‘Aguinaldo’ for a Prosperous New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Financial Expert Advises on Wise Use of ‘Aguinaldo’ for a Prosperous New Year

As the holiday season recently drew to a close, children and young people across the Philippines found themselves richer, not just with the traditional gifts of clothing and toys, but with cash gifts known as ‘aguinaldo’. However, the joy of receiving these monetary gifts can often lead to quick, thoughtless spending, thereby missing the opportunity to prolong the benefits of this festive generosity. To counteract this, a financial expert has stepped forward with advice on how to wield this newfound wealth wisely, ensuring that prosperity extends well into the new year.

Turning Aguinaldos Into Assets

The financial expert’s advice, which was aired during a segment of the popular local news program, TV Patrol, emphasized the importance of turning these monetary gifts into assets. Instead of the typical ‘one-day millionaire’ mentality that can swiftly deplete these funds, the expert advocated for investing in savings accounts and leveraging the money for educational opportunities. By doing so, the recipients of these aguinaldos can secure sustainable benefits that stretch beyond the holiday season.

Fostering Financial Responsibility

The expert’s guidance comes at a crucial time when people are looking to start the new year on a solid financial footing. It underscores the importance of responsible money management and encourages the recipients of holiday cash gifts to think beyond immediate gratification. The financial expert aims to instill a culture of financial responsibility among the recipients of aguinaldos, thereby empowering them to make sound financial decisions that will positively impact their future.

As we step into the new year, this advice serves as a timely reminder to value and utilize our resources judiciously. With careful planning and thoughtful investment, the recipients of aguinaldos can ensure that the festive season’s generosity continues to bear fruit throughout the year, leading to a truly prosperous new year. This approach not only fosters financial literacy but also promotes a more mindful and sustainable lifestyle.

Business Finance Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

