Financial Crisis at HCMC International School Leads to Teacher Strikes and Classroom Disruptions

The International School of Ho Chi Minh City (AISVN) is grappling with a severe financial crisis, resulting in delayed salary payments to its staff and sparking a wave of teacher strikes. This situation has led to significant disruptions in classroom activities, affecting nearly 1,400 students. Established in 2006 and located in Nha Be District, AISVN is renowned for its International Baccalaureate (IB) program, with tuition fees ranging significantly across educational levels.

Unprecedented Classroom Shutdown

On a Monday that will be long remembered by parents and students alike, AISVN was forced to halt classes entirely as the majority of its teaching staff participated in a strike over unpaid salaries and insurance. This action left nearly 1,400 students without educational instruction for the day. Despite the school's reopening the following Tuesday, the chairwoman of the AISVN board, Nguyen Thi Ut Em, warned of "unavoidable disruption" in the immediate future. The financial woes have hit both foreign and Vietnamese teachers, with delays in salary payments stretching up to two months.

Financial Turmoil and Community Response

At the heart of AISVN's crisis is a precarious financial situation that has rendered the school incapable of fulfilling its salary obligations. In an effort to mitigate these challenges, the school's administration has reached out to parents for donations, though this plea has seen limited success. Further complicating matters, AISVN is under pressure from disgruntled parents who have previously lent money to the school under the promise of free tuition, only to face delays in repayment. The school is now exploring restructuring options with investment funds to address its financial instability.

Potential Long-Term Implications

The ongoing financial crisis at AISVN not only jeopardizes the immediate education of its students but also raises questions about the sustainability of high-fee international schools in HCMC. With the school's reputation at stake, the potential exodus of foreign teachers could further exacerbate the situation, leaving the future of AISVN's esteemed IB program in doubt. As negotiations with investment funds continue, the educational community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that safeguards the interests of both students and staff.