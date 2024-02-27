Financial Anxiety Peaks Among NZ Youth: Survey Blames Reliance on Family Advice

A recent survey by Fidelity Life has unveiled a concerning trend among New Zealanders, particularly those under 35, who are experiencing heightened levels of financial anxiety. This demographic's reliance on family for financial guidance, rather than seeking professional advice, is cited as a key factor contributing to their worries about money and future financial security. The study further highlights a gender gap in financial confidence and underscores the urgent need for improved financial education.

Understanding the Depth of Financial Anxiety

The survey's findings reveal that more than half of the younger New Zealand population is constantly burdened by financial worries. This anxiety is not just a fleeting concern but a persistent issue that affects their daily lives and long-term planning. Financial confidence, according to the report, typically does not begin to solidify until individuals reach the age of 55, indicating a long period of uncertainty for many. Additionally, the survey points out a significant gender disparity, with fewer women feeling confident about their financial futures compared to men.

The Role of Financial Advice Despite acknowledging financial advisers as the most trustworthy source of financial guidance, the majority of New Zealanders have yet to consult one. Instead, they prefer to seek advice from family members, a practice that the survey suggests is hindering their financial progress and education. This preference for amateur advice over professional guidance is contributing to a cycle of financial unease, preventing many from taking the necessary steps towards financial stability and independence.Implications and the Path Forward

The findings of the Fidelity Life survey underscore the critical need for enhanced financial education among younger New Zealanders. To adapt to the ever-changing economic conditions and improve their overall financial wellbeing, it is imperative that individuals seek professional advice and prioritize long-term financial planning. Addressing the root causes of financial anxiety and bridging the gap in financial confidence among different demographics are essential steps towards fostering a financially secure and informed society.