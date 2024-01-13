Financial Analysis Suggests PagerDuty, Inc. May Be Undervalued

A recent financial analysis using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model hints that PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) might be undervalued. The analysis reveals a fair value estimate that is 22% higher than the present analyst price target of US$27.34, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

The DCF Model at Work

The DCF model, a widely employed method for valuing companies, projects future cash flows and discounts them to their present value. In the case of PagerDuty, the model estimates its present worth at US$3.1 billion. This valuation process utilizes a 2-stage growth rate projection for the company’s cash flows: an elevated growth rate for the first stage and a reduced rate for the second one.

The initial ten years of cash flows are approximated using analyst estimates or extrapolation from previous free cash flow (FCF) data. For computing the Terminal Value, which stands for all future cash flows beyond the initial period, a conservative growth rate, not surpassing the country’s GDP growth, is applied.

Consideration of PagerDuty’s Stock Volatility

In the valuation, a cost of equity of 7.7% is factored in, which considers PagerDuty’s stock volatility as indicated by its beta of 1.088. However, it’s crucial to note that the DCF model carries limitations and should not be the exclusive factor in investment decisions.

Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model does not account for industry cyclicality, future capital requirements, or the company’s complete potential performance. As a result, investors are advised to consider additional factors and possibly adjust the model’s assumptions to observe how changes might impact the valuation.

PagerDuty’s intrinsic worth being higher than the current share price suggests a potential undervaluation. Still, this valuation isn’t infallible and should be supplemented with more comprehensive analysis.