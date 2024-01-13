en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Financial Analysis Suggests PagerDuty, Inc. May Be Undervalued

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Financial Analysis Suggests PagerDuty, Inc. May Be Undervalued

A recent financial analysis using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model hints that PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) might be undervalued. The analysis reveals a fair value estimate that is 22% higher than the present analyst price target of US$27.34, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

The DCF Model at Work

The DCF model, a widely employed method for valuing companies, projects future cash flows and discounts them to their present value. In the case of PagerDuty, the model estimates its present worth at US$3.1 billion. This valuation process utilizes a 2-stage growth rate projection for the company’s cash flows: an elevated growth rate for the first stage and a reduced rate for the second one.

The initial ten years of cash flows are approximated using analyst estimates or extrapolation from previous free cash flow (FCF) data. For computing the Terminal Value, which stands for all future cash flows beyond the initial period, a conservative growth rate, not surpassing the country’s GDP growth, is applied.

Consideration of PagerDuty’s Stock Volatility

In the valuation, a cost of equity of 7.7% is factored in, which considers PagerDuty’s stock volatility as indicated by its beta of 1.088. However, it’s crucial to note that the DCF model carries limitations and should not be the exclusive factor in investment decisions.

Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model does not account for industry cyclicality, future capital requirements, or the company’s complete potential performance. As a result, investors are advised to consider additional factors and possibly adjust the model’s assumptions to observe how changes might impact the valuation.

PagerDuty’s intrinsic worth being higher than the current share price suggests a potential undervaluation. Still, this valuation isn’t infallible and should be supplemented with more comprehensive analysis.

0
Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
5 seconds ago
Northern Technologies International Corporation: Navigating Growth Amid Modest Returns
Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a stalwart in the American Chemicals industry, has registered a modest growth in earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years with a 7.4% increase. However, with a minimal total shareholder return of 0.03%, the company’s performance is far from exceptional. As the company gears up for its
Northern Technologies International Corporation: Navigating Growth Amid Modest Returns
VC Spectra (SPCT) Shines Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
51 seconds ago
VC Spectra (SPCT) Shines Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
1 min ago
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
Yum! Brands: A Stock Evaluation and Future Growth Analysis
21 seconds ago
Yum! Brands: A Stock Evaluation and Future Growth Analysis
CCM Advocates for More Cooperative-Owned Petrol Stations Along Pan Borneo Highway
47 seconds ago
CCM Advocates for More Cooperative-Owned Petrol Stations Along Pan Borneo Highway
Super Micro Computer's Stock Upgraded to Buy Amid Strong Performance
50 seconds ago
Super Micro Computer's Stock Upgraded to Buy Amid Strong Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
10 seconds
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
19 seconds
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
29 seconds
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
30 seconds
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
30 seconds
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
42 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
1 min
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
1 min
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
3 mins
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
46 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app