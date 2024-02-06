Financial Adulting 101: The Importance of Annual Check-ups

Just as dental hygiene prevents painful and costly outcomes, attending to financial adulting tasks such as superannuation, insurances, and wills can save you from financial distress. Comparing these tasks to dental hygiene, the article suggests an annual check-up is essential. Regular maintenance of these financial aspects is as crucial as your dental health.

Superannuation: Measure Performance and Fees

Starting with superannuation, the article advises checking fund performance and fees through the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) portal. It emphasizes that an annual review can help identify if your fund is performing up to the mark or if there are better options available. It suggests considering switching funds if the current one is not providing the expected returns or charging high fees.

Insurances: Assess Needs and Seek Competitive Quotes

When it comes to insurances, the article recommends assessing your needs based on your personal circumstances. It advises using independent comparison sites to evaluate the best insurance options available. Moreover, it warns against the 'loyalty tax,' suggesting that sticking to one insurance provider out of loyalty could lead to paying more than necessary. Hence, annual competitive quotes should be sought to avoid this pitfall.

Wills: Ensure Validity and Proper Asset Distribution

The article underlines the significance of having a valid will to ensure your assets are distributed as you intend. It outlines the role of an executor and the potential use of a public trustee. In the absence of a valid will, the law decides on the distribution of your assets, which may not align with your wishes.

Superannuation Beneficiaries: Manage BDBN

The piece also highlights the importance of managing superannuation beneficiaries through Binding Death Benefit Nominations (BDBN). It suggests renewing them every three years or opting for a non-lapsing nomination. This ensures that your superannuation benefits go to the intended recipients.

In conclusion, Lacey Filipich encourages readers to schedule an annual review of these tasks to ensure financial well-being. This article serves as a reminder that financial adulting tasks, much like dental hygiene practices, need regular attention and upkeep.