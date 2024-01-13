en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations

The finance arena is under the spotlight as major financial institutions prepare to reveal their quarterly earnings, potentially influencing market dynamics. Following lackluster performances from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, investors now await results from other industry titans like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Financial. The tech industry, which has been a strong player, could face volatility akin to Bitcoin’s recent fluctuations after the SEC’s approval of the first spot bitcoin ETFs.

Expectations and Predictions

The market is eagerly anticipating Federal Reserve commentary from Chris Waller, which may offer insights into potential interest rate changes. Other notable earnings reports include those from Charles Schwab, pipeline company Kinder Morgan, trucking company JB Hunt, regional bank First Horizon, oil service giant SLB, and insurance company Travelers. These reports are expected to provide a broader perspective of the economy and sectors like oil and insurance.

The CNBC Investing Club

The article also mentions the CNBC Investing Club, helmed by Jim Cramer, which offers investment guidance and tracks Cramer’s market moves. It is noted that the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Morgan Stanley.

Financial Sector’s Performance

JPMorgan Chase reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.04 and revenue of $38.6 billion. The bank’s net income for the quarter was $9.3 billion, a 15% drop from the same period a year ago. Bank of America earned $3.14 billion, down 56% from a year earlier, and Wells Fargo earned $3.45 billion, up 9% from the year-earlier quarter.

Looking Ahead

Despite the disappointing fourth quarter, Citigroup expects lower expenses in 2025 and 2026 and a better outlook than expected. The bank also plans to cut 20,000 jobs as part of their restructuring efforts. On the other hand, despite a one-time charge related to the regional banking crisis causing their fourth-quarter profit to fall by 15% to $9.3 billion, JPMorgan Chase still noted its most profitable year on record.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
In a determined quest to reverse an unfortunate skid, Marco Masotti, owner of the Sharks, a renowned rugby team, has turned to a confidant who knows a thing or two about sports team ownership. Masotti sought counsel from the owner of Major League Soccer team, Real Salt Lake, after witnessing his team’s disheartening loss to
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
2 mins ago
Cavco Industries: A Strong Investment Amid Rising House Affordability Concerns
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
3 mins ago
Sabah Achieves Record Revenue Collection Amid Commodity Price Downturn
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
2 mins ago
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
2 mins ago
Unravelling India's Highway Fatality Crisis: Causes and Solutions
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
2 mins ago
Bristol Defies UK Property Slump, Emerges as Top Housing Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
18 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
29 seconds
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
31 seconds
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
36 seconds
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
42 seconds
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
49 seconds
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
1 min
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
1 min
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
2 mins
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
49 seconds
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app