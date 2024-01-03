en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing

In an illuminating panel discussion at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2023, industry experts explored the evolving terrain of marketing for financial brokerages. The panel, titled “Marketing for Brokers and Beyond: Performance, Branding, Survival”, was steered by Niki Nikolaou from Contentworks Agency, and featured insights from Laoura Salveta from CoinTelegraph, Melissa Downes from 26 Degrees Global Markets, and Andrew Mreana from Spotware Systems, cTrader.

Coping with Shifting Tides

The panel delved into the fluctuating landscape of financial marketing, stressing the need for adaptable strategies amidst factors such as market volatility, geopolitical issues, and ever-evolving digital trends. The experts emphasized the significance of understanding trader demographics, fostering community engagement, and tailoring content to resonate with the target audience.

The Rise of Influencer Marketing

A notable point of discussion was the ascent of influencer marketing in the financial sector. The experts underscored the importance of ensuring that influencers align with broker values and abide by regulatory compliance. They also grappled with budgetary constraints, advocating for a concentrated focus on return on investment and the necessity for a balance between quantitative and qualitative analyses.

Forex and Trading Marketing Strategies

In a separate conversation, the panelists examined marketing strategies and team building for forex and trading companies. They highlighted the significance of customer-centric approaches, data-driven decisions, and the need for diverse marketing strategies across multiple channels.

Embracing AI and Multi-Channel Strategies

They also explored the role of AI tools in enhancing efficiency and productivity, and the merging of quantitative data with qualitative insights to formulate a successful marketing strategy. The experts shared their favored marketing tools, with an emphasis on productivity, AI, and personalized email marketing. The discussion concluded with a unanimous recognition of the need for innovation, integration of AI tools, and a comprehensive multi-channel strategy to navigate the competitive and ever-changing landscape of brokerage marketing.

0
Business Finance
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation

By Wojciech Zylm

The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban ...
@Business · 3 mins
The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban ...
heart comment 0
Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

By Waqas Arain

Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth
Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees ‘Super Cycle’ of Profitability

By Salman Khan

Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees 'Super Cycle' of Profitability
The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

By Momen Zellmi

The 'Great Taking': Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse
i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israel

By Shivani Chauhan

i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israel
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
27 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
45 seconds
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
48 seconds
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
1 min
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
3 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
3 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
3 mins
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app