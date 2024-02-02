Finalto Appoints New Sales Director as it Expands Reach and Boosts Revenue

In the feverish current of the finance industry, Finalto, a prominent provider of liquidity and trading technologies, has recently welcomed Daniel Leis as its new Sales Director. Stationed in the company’s London office, Leis brings to the table an impressive history of roles in the banking and financial sector, including distinguished positions at Saxo, Interactive Brokers, Barclays Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs, RBC, and Plurimi.

Expanding Horizons Under New Ownership

Leis's appointment comes at an interesting time for Finalto. The company, now under the ownership of Gopher Investments, is on an ambitious expansion spree, broadening its reach through strategic partnerships and product enhancements. The company has recently formed alliances with Gold-i and PrimeXM, a clear testament to its expansion agenda.

Impressive Revenue Growth

As the company expands its reach, it is also witnessing significant revenue increases in its two UK-registered entities. With one entity demonstrating an 84 percent leap in revenue, the other isn't far behind with a 33 percent increase. These substantial financial gains speak volumes about Finalto's growth trajectory.

Management Reshuffle and Future Plans

In July 2022, Gopher Investments procured Finalto from Playtech in a substantial $250 million cash deal. This acquisition led to a reshuffling of the management team, with the appointment of Matthew Maloney as the new Group CEO and Stavros Anastasiou taking over as the CEO of Markets.com, Finalto's retail trading brand. Markets.com, in line with Finalto's mission to expand its global footprint, has appointed a local CEO in South Africa, indicating its ambitious plans for expansion in the region.