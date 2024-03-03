Fila Manila Secures $250,000 from Daniel Lubetzky on 'Shark Tank' Amid Revenue Dip

Jake Deleon, the founder of South Jersey's Filipino American food brand Fila Manila, clinched a $250,000 investment from Kind LLC CEO Daniel Lubetzky on ABC's 'Shark Tank.' Despite facing a revenue decline in the first half of 2023, Deleon's pitch and the brand's potential for growth impressed Lubetzky, leading to a significant investment for a 20% stake, with conditions favoring future business milestones.

Advertisment

Strategic Shifts and Financial Challenges

Deleon's journey on 'Shark Tank' highlighted the recent financial hurdles Fila Manila encountered, notably a revenue drop attributed to a strategic packaging redesign. This move aimed to bolster the brand's direct-to-consumer segment by reducing costs, yet caused short-term financial strain. Deleon's transparency about these challenges, coupled with his vision for expansion and leveraging e-commerce, played a crucial role in securing the investment.

Expanding Footprint and Cuisine Introduction

Advertisment

Fila Manila's product range, including unique sauces and spreads, has already secured a presence in approximately 2,000 stores across nearly 25 states. The brand's strategy focuses not only on expanding its retail footprint but also on introducing Filipino cuisine to a broader American audience. Deleon's personal story and professional background, including his tenure at Procter & Gamble and Starbucks, underscore his commitment to this mission.

Future Plans and Investor Confidence

With Lubetzky's backing, Deleon is poised to accelerate Fila Manila's growth, eyeing expansion into wholesale clubs and enhancing the brand's e-commerce platform. The investment from a seasoned entrepreneur like Lubetzky not only brings financial support but also invaluable industry insights and mentorship. Deleon's goal to raise an additional $500,000 highlights his ambition and confidence in Fila Manila's potential.

The deal on 'Shark Tank' represents more than just financial investment; it's a vote of confidence in Fila Manila's vision and its role in enriching America's culinary landscape with Filipino flavors. As Deleon and Lubetzky embark on this partnership, the future looks promising for Fila Manila, signaling a new chapter in the brand's journey to national recognition and beyond.