Fiji's Sugar Minister Questions FSC's Insurance Payout Decision, Calls for Investigation

In a remarkable move, Charan Jeath Singh, the Sugar Minister of Fiji, has reached out to the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, raising concerns over the handling of a significant insurance claim by the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston. Singh's correspondence has cast new light on a decision which, if proven flawed, could have led to substantial financial losses for the FSC and had a potentially devastating impact on the local sugar industry.

An Unsettling Decision

In the heart of Singh's concerns is the FSC's decision to accept an insurance payout of $32 million, a sum significantly lower than the $91,748,039 claimed based on a report from independent engineering firm, Erasito Beca. This decision, taken under the guidance of the corporation's former executive chairman Abdul Khan and the board, has raised suspicion of poor governance and accountability.

Unraveling the Implications

Singh's doubts about the FSC's decision are not unfounded. Accepting a significantly lower insurance payout could have led to a massive financial deficit for the FSC, potentially contributing to the closure of the Penang Mill in Rakiraki. The implications of such a closure would be far-reaching, impacting both the local economy and members of the community dependent on the mill for their livelihood.

Call for Investigation

In the light of these grave concerns, Singh has not merely sought legal advice but suggested a deeper investigation into the matter. He has recommended that the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) probe into the case to ascertain if there was any misconduct by Abdul Khan or the former board members. The 2016 annual report of the FSC, which lists Abdul Khan as the executive chairman and names other directors, potentially implicates these individuals in the decision-making process.

Anticipating a Response

Having presented his concerns and the supporting documents, Singh now awaits a response from the Attorney General’s Office. He expects a reply within a month and has also forwarded a copy of his letter, along with the supporting documents, to the Acting Commissioner of the FICAC, reinforcing his intent to ensure transparency and justice in this matter.