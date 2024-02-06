Fiera Private Debt Secures $350M in Initial Closing of its Seventh Fund

Canadian investment firm, Fiera Private Debt, a subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation, has achieved a significant milestone with a successful initial closing of its seventh flagship Canadian private credit fund. The Fiera Private Debt Fund VII has raised $350 million, with robust support from institutional investors signifying trust in the firm's strategy that is primarily centered around senior secured term debt financing to middle-market companies in Canada.

A Diverse Portfolio for Steady Cash Flow

The strategic objective of the fund is to devise and manage a broad portfolio of top-tier private debt investments. This strategy aims to ensure a steady cash flow, higher yield, and low volatility for the investors. Theresa Shutt, the head of corporate debt at Fiera, expresses her satisfaction with the backing the firm has received from both new and existing investors. She sees this support as a validation of the firm's unique and established position in the Canadian debt market.

Leveraging Extensive History for Attractive Returns

Fiera Private Debt's modus operandi includes leveraging its rich history of successful investment selection and stringent underwriting to provide customized debt solutions. These solutions are designed to generate attractive returns for the investors. This approach is particularly appealing to investors due to the significant cash yield and robust downside protection it offers. These principles have been integral to the firm's operations for over three decades.

Long History of Investment in Canadian Mid-Market

Over the years, Fiera Private Debt has been actively involved in raising and investing more than $3.5 billion in Canadian mid-market companies. The firm offers a variety of private credit strategies, including investment-grade equivalent private debt, opportunistic credit, bridge financing, and infrastructure debt. This extensive portfolio and the firm's long history in the market continue to attract investors and build trust in its strategies.