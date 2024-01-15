en English
Business

Fiem Industries Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue, First Since 2018

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Fiem Industries Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue, First Since 2018

In a significant decision, the board of Fiem Industries Limited has given the green light for a 1:1 bonus issue of shares. This move, which implies that shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every share they hold, is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities. The company has marked February 28, 2024, as the record date for this corporate action.

Understanding the Bonus Issue

A bonus issue, a corporate strategy often employed by companies in a strong financial position, is a move to issue additional shares to existing shareholders at no extra cost. This action predominantly serves to capitalize a portion of the company’s retained earnings, thereby increasing the company’s share capital.

Importantly, such a move is often perceived as a reassurance to shareholders, signalling the company’s robust financial health and its intent to reward its loyal shareholders. This decision can have a considerable impact on the company’s stock price and the market perception of the firm.

Implications for Shareholders

Shareholders who are registered with the company by the record date of February 28, 2024, will be the beneficiaries of these bonus shares. Following the necessary approvals and completion of requisite procedures, the bonus shares will be credited to the shareholders’ accounts.

Fiem Industries’ Bonus Issue – A First Since 2018

This is a notable development for Fiem Industries, as the company has not announced any bonus issue since 2018. This move, therefore, not only substantiates the company’s financial stability but also reiterates its commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

