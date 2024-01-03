Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Matt McKean to its Wealth Management Team

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm overseeing more than $91 billion in assets, has officially announced the appointment of Matt McKean as a wealth director. Based in the company’s Boca Raton office, McKean brings over 20 years of experience in the wealth management sphere to the table, specializing in multi-generational tax advice and tailored financial strategies for high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments.

A Wealth of Experience

Matt McKean’s professional journey has seen him in executive roles at some of the world’s leading financial institutions. He served as an executive director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Las Olas, Florida, where his responsibilities encompassed strategic client guidance, wealth-building, preservation, and the execution of intricate tax and estate plans. Earlier in his career, McKean was a director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and held a position on the Advisory Council to Management (ACTM) board.

Aligning with Client Needs

McKean’s appointment received praise from Todd Stoller, the regional managing director at Fiduciary Trust International. He commended McKean’s dedication to excellence and his ability to foster trusting relationships that align with the diverse needs of clients. The accolades didn’t stop there. Gene Todd, president and head of regional markets at Fiduciary Trust International, lauded McKean’s leadership skills in trust and estate planning strategies, predicting his expertise will contribute significantly to the company’s growth. This is particularly pertinent in South Florida, a region witnessing an upsurge in wealth and business relocations.

Ready for the Task

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, McKean underscored the firm’s commitment to addressing the intricate financial necessities of its clients through a seamless delivery of services. As he begins this new chapter, Matt McKean’s extensive experience and client-focused approach position him as a valuable asset to Fiduciary Trust International’s team, promising to drive the company’s growth in the wealth management industry.