Fidelity Special Values PLC Announces Net Asset Value: A Look into Financial Health

On January 2, 2024, Fidelity Special Values PLC, a renowned investment firm, disclosed its net asset value (NAV) at the close of business. The reported NAV clocked in at 303.96 pence (p), a figure calculated in strict adherence to the financial accounting standards and guidelines provided by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Understanding the Significance of NAV

The NAV is a crucial financial indicator for investment firms, representing the total value of all the assets owned by the company, after deducting the total value of its liabilities. This figure is usually expressed per share. The accurate calculation of NAV is of particular importance to investors as it provides a gauge of the underlying value of their investments, and aids in assessing the performance of the investment firm.

Routine Financial Update: More Than Just Numbers

The announcement of the NAV doesn’t just boil down to digits and decimals. It is a routine financial update that informs shareholders and potential investors about the current status of their investments and the overall financial health of the firm. It is a transparency tool that investment firms like Fidelity Special Values PLC use to keep their investors abreast of the firm’s financial standing and to maintain trust.

Fidelity Special Values PLC: A Snapshot

As of December 31, 2023, Fidelity Special Values PLC’s issued share capital consisted of 324,098,920 ordinary shares, with none held in Treasury, resulting in a total number of voting rights of 324,098,920. The firm did not issue any ordinary shares in December, and no ordinary shares were repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation. This information is vital for shareholders, aiding in calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in Fidelity Special Values PLC.