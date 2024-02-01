Fidelity National Information Services Sees Stock Stumble, But Remains Optimistic

Wednesday began with a shiver for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) as the firm's stock experienced a slight 1.41% drop to $62.26 at the market's opening. However, it managed to recuperate and closed at $63.15. Despite the day's initial slump, FIS has demonstrated a healthy yearly sales growth of 14.85% over the past five years, even amidst a decrease in Earnings Per Share (EPS) by 9.58% this year.

Inside the Numbers

FIS's stock has swayed within a 52-week range of $46.91 to $79.32. The company, with a total of $591.00 million outstanding shares, boasts a market capitalization of $36.89 billion. Insider ownership stakes a claim of 0.26%, while institutional ownership towers at 93.23%. Recent insider trading saw a Director's purchase of 899 shares at $60.32 each, signaling internal confidence in the company's prospects.

FIS Earnings Report

Quarterly earnings results revealed an EPS of $0.94, falling $0.61 short of the consensus estimate. However, projections forecast a substantial improvement with an EPS of 4.55 for the coming year. In terms of liquidity, FIS holds a Quick Ratio of 0.76, a price to sales ratio of 2.74 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 9.73. The company's Diluted EPS recorded a dip at -40.95 but is expected to bounce back to 0.95 in the subsequent quarter.

Worldpay Deal and Future Prospects

In a significant transaction, FIS has sold a majority stake in its Worldpay Merchant Solutions business to private equity funds managed by GTCR. The deal estimated the business at an enterprise value of 18.5 billion. FIS received upfront net cash proceeds upwards of 12 billion at closing and has plans to utilize these proceeds to reduce debt and repurchase at least 3 billion of shares over 2024. The firm also retains a 45% non-controlling equity stake in Worldpay post-closing.

This strategic move will provide FIS with greater strategic and operational agility, paving the way for faster innovation across its portfolio of solutions. The company's stock has recorded an average volume of 5.07 million over the last five days, with a Raw Stochastic average witnessing a significant rise to 90.56% over the last 100 days, marking a major increase from the preceding 2-weeks' 71.53%.