Fidelity Investments Expands ETF Lineup with Active ETFs and Fixed Income Offerings

Fidelity Investments is set to shake up the Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) market with an announcement that will see the launch of two new active ETFs and updates to three existing equity ETFs. Scheduled for February 26, 2024, this expansion will bring Fidelity's ETF lineup to an impressive 66 products.

Fidelity's Foray into Active ETFs

The new offerings will be part of Fidelity's Fundamental ETF suite, a range that aims to provide active equity exposure across various market capitalizations and styles. These ETFs will employ a disciplined investment process, evaluating factors such as financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions to outperform their respective benchmarks.

The suite will also apply a quantitative portfolio construction process designed to emphasize securities in which the adviser has high conviction.

Competitive Pricing and Full Transparency

In an effort to appeal to a broad range of investors, the new ETFs will be competitively priced and fully transparent. This move aligns with Fidelity's commitment to providing investors with access to high-quality, low-cost investment solutions.

Expansion into Fixed Income ETFs

In addition to the active equity ETFs, Fidelity will also be launching a new active fixed income ETF, the Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB). This ETF will seek to obtain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital by normally investing at least 80% of its assets in investment-grade debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities.

With these additions, Fidelity's ETF platform will consist of 66 products, including actively managed equity ETFs, fixed income ETFs, equity factor ETFs, and more, totaling $55 billion in assets under management.

Fidelity's latest move is a testament to the growing popularity of ETFs as investment vehicles. By expanding their offerings and catering to a wider range of investment strategies, Fidelity is positioning itself as a major player in the ETF market.

As of February 12, 2024, the countdown to the launch of these new products has begun, and investors are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to capitalize on Fidelity's latest innovations in the ETF space.