Business

Fidelity Investments’ Age-Specific Benchmarks for Retirement Savings

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 pm EST
Fidelity Investments' Age-Specific Benchmarks for Retirement Savings

Retirement is a golden chapter of life that many eagerly anticipate. However, it requires meticulous planning and financial foresight, more so than ever before. Fidelity Investments, a globally recognized financial services corporation, offers valuable guidance to ensure a comfortable life post-employment. The company has established benchmarks for savings at different age milestones, helping individuals to stay on course toward a secure retirement.

Age-Specific Benchmarks for Retirement Savings

Fidelity’s recommended savings goal is to accumulate at least 10 times one’s annual income by the time of retirement. To facilitate this, the corporation suggests having specific amounts saved by ages 30, 40, 50, and beyond. These milestones serve as signposts on the journey to retirement, helping individuals to check their progress and make necessary adjustments.

The Perils of Delay in Savings

The guidance provided by Fidelity emphasizes the challenges of starting late. The longer one waits to begin saving for retirement, the harder it becomes to catch up. Early and consistent contributions are key to ensuring a comfortable and stress-free post-employment life. The power of compounding proves beneficial here, allowing early investments to grow exponentially over time.

Beyond Retirement: A Holistic Approach to Personal Finance

While saving for retirement is one aspect of personal finance, there are other areas that warrant attention. Topics such as credit cards, loans, banking, mortgages, insurance, credit monitoring, small business finance, taxes, and investing form the broader landscape of financial literacy. Understanding and managing these areas can greatly enhance one’s financial stability.

Additionally, the ‘Invest in You’ series is mentioned, offering deeper insights into the stock market, handling market volatility, and leveraging the power of compounding. By empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the financial world, Fidelity Investments aids in shaping a secure and prosperous future.

Business Finance
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

