Fidelity Bank Plc Prepares for Growth with Enhanced Capital Base

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading Nigerian banking institution, has made a strategic move to bolster its financial backbone. The bank has put forward an application for a Rights Issue to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). This Rights Issue comprises 3.2 billion ordinary shares, each priced at N10. The terms of this offer dictate that for every 10 pre-existing shares a shareholder had as of January 5, 2024, they can purchase one new ordinary share.

Increasing Capital Base for Growth Initiatives

The initiative to expand the bank’s capital base follows a resolution that was passed to escalate its share capital from N16 billion to N22.6 billion. This resolution was agreed upon during Fidelity Bank’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, which was held virtually on August 11, 2023.

This strategic decision to augment its capital base is a testament to the bank’s forward-thinking approach to support its growth initiatives and fortify its financial standing within the market.

Capital Raise for Expansion and Digitization

The bank’s proposed N32 billion rights issue offers the potential to raise over N160 billion in new equity funds. The capital raised is earmarked to sustain the bank’s growth trajectory, increase profitability, and facilitate domestic and international expansion.

Financing digital improvements is also a key objective. Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, underscored the necessity to amplify the bank’s capital base. This move is intended to leverage emerging opportunities and enhance the bank’s technology infrastructure, thereby reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation.

Strategic Expansion in a Competitive Market

This initiative by Fidelity Bank Plc illustrates a well-thought-out strategic move in a highly competitive market. By bolstering its capital base, the bank aims to position itself for future growth and expansion, both domestically and internationally. The focus on digital enhancement also signifies the bank’s commitment to adapt to the evolving banking landscape and meet the increasing customer demand for digital banking services.