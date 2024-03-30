Fidelis Partnership and Lloyd’s Launch Syndicate 3123: Brindle Returns After 26 Years

The global insurance landscape is set to witness a significant transformation as The Fidelis Partnership announces a strategic collaboration with Lloyd's to launch Syndicate 3123. This initiative, which marks the return of industry veteran Richard Brindle to Lloyd's after a 26-year hiatus, is in partnership with Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd and Hampden Agencies, aiming to underwrite an ambitious $180 million of gross written premium in the latter half of 2024 and $450 million in 2025.

Innovative Underwriting in a Collaborative Framework

The creation of Syndicate 3123 is not just a milestone for The Fidelis Partnership but a testament to the evolving nature of the insurance industry, where innovation and collaboration are at the forefront. With Daniel O'Connell at the helm as the active underwriter, the syndicate is poised to underwrite a diverse range of insurance and reinsurance classes, including contract frustration and political risk, credit, property catastrophe, political violence, marine, and aviation. The syndicate's management will be supported by Asta, a leading third-party managing agent at Lloyd's, ensuring a robust framework for growth and innovation.

Strategic Expansion and Market Potential

The launch of Syndicate 3123 signifies a strategic expansion for The Fidelis Partnership, reflecting its strong collaborative relationship with both the Fidelis Insurance Group and Hampden Agencies. This partnership is designed to leverage Lloyd's global licenses, recently-upgraded financial strength rating, and capital structure, thereby providing a platform for accessing more business and writing risks on behalf of a broader range of clients in more jurisdictions. The initial target to write $180 million of gross written premium in the second half of 2024 and $450 million in 2025 underlines the ambitious growth plans and market potential of Syndicate 3123.

Setting New Standards of Excellence

As Richard Brindle, founder and chief executive officer of The Fidelis Partnership, steps back into the Lloyd's market, the industry is poised for a phase of underwriting leadership, innovation, and flexibility. This venture not only builds on Lloyd's position as the world's leading insurance marketplace but also sets new standards of excellence in the industry. By partnering with Fidelis Insurance Group and Hampden Agencies, The Fidelis Partnership is bringing new capacity into the market, redefining the specialty insurance landscape, and creating value for shareholders through proactive capital management and support for profitable underwriting opportunities.

The launch of Syndicate 3123 is a clear indication that private capital remains highly relevant in the insurance industry, and through strategic collaborations and innovative underwriting, new horizons of growth and success can be achieved. As the syndicate embarks on its journey, the industry watches closely, anticipating the ripple effects of this initiative on global insurance and reinsurance markets.