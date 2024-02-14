FICO and Primis Bank Partner to Boost Homeownership Dreams with FICO® Score 10 T

A Leap Forward in Credit Scoring: FICO Score 10 T

In a groundbreaking move, FICO, the world-renowned analytics software leader, has announced that Primis Bank is the first bank to adopt the innovative FICO® Score 10 T. This collaboration is set to make waves in the financial landscape, working towards a future where more borrowers can realize their homeownership dreams. The new scoring model aims to promote student financial health and understanding of credit scores.

FICO and Primis Bank: A Partnership for Progress

The adoption of FICO® Score 10 T by Primis Bank marks a significant milestone in the banking industry, paving the way for a more inclusive credit assessment. With this advanced scoring model, a larger pool of potential borrowers can access the credit they need to secure a home. This partnership is expected to bolster the efforts to promote financial literacy among students, providing them with the necessary tools to navigate the complex world of credit.

The FICO-FBLA Alliance: Educating Tomorrow's Leaders

In addition to the collaboration with Primis Bank, FICO has also joined forces with the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) to promote financial health and credit score understanding among students. As part of this initiative, FICO will provide micro courses on credit basics and its impact on financial health to FBLA members and advisers. Workshops on these topics will also be presented at FBLA's National Leadership Conference in Orlando, ensuring that the next generation of business leaders is well-equipped to make informed decisions about their financial futures.

FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it will provide valuable educational resources and tools to improve students' financial literacy. By understanding the intricacies of credit scores and their role in achieving financial goals, students can make better decisions that will set them up for success in their personal and professional lives.

As the world of finance evolves, it is clear that the human element remains at its core. By fostering partnerships that prioritize education and inclusivity, FICO and Primis Bank are working towards a future where financial health is within reach for all.

In the ever-changing landscape of credit scoring, FICO and Primis Bank are setting a new standard. With the adoption of FICO® Score 10 T, more borrowers have the opportunity to secure the home they've always wanted. And by teaming up with FBLA, FICO is ensuring that the next generation of business leaders is armed with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their financial futures.

FICO's commitment to promoting financial health and credit score understanding extends beyond the bounds of the traditional banking sphere. By providing micro courses and workshops to FBLA members and advisers, FICO is playing a vital role in shaping the financial literacy of tomorrow's leaders.

In the end, the story of FICO, Primis Bank, and FBLA is one of progress and collaboration. Together, they are working towards a future where financial health is accessible to all, and the dream of homeownership is within reach for an even greater number of borrowers.