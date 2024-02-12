FHLBank Embraces VantageScore 4.0: A Leap Towards Inclusive Homeownership

In a move set to revolutionize the home lending landscape, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank) will now accept mortgage collateral originated by lenders using VantageScore 4.0 credit scores. This decision, effective as of February 12, 2024, is poised to broaden the criteria for creditworthiness and bring underserved borrowers into the fold of homeownership.

A Pioneering Shift in Credit Assessment

The FHLBank's decision to incorporate VantageScore 4.0 marks a significant departure from traditional credit scoring models. This alternative scoring system, developed by the three major credit reporting agencies - Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion - is designed to provide a more nuanced and inclusive assessment of creditworthiness.

VantageScore 4.0 considers factors such as rent payments, utility bills, and telecom payments, which are often overlooked by traditional scoring models. By taking these elements into account, VantageScore 4.0 can provide credit scores for millions of consumers who might otherwise be deemed 'credit invisible'.

Expanding Access to Homeownership

The integration of VantageScore 4.0 into the FHLBank's lending criteria is expected to have far-reaching implications. According to estimates, this shift will provide access to credit scores for approximately 33 million more consumers nationwide, including 5.5 million within the FHLBank's regional footprint.

"This decision is a crucial step towards advancing racial equity in homeownership and wealth building," said a spokesperson for the FHLBank. "By expanding the pool of creditworthy applicants, we can help more individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership."

A Positive Outlook for the Housing Market

The FHLBank's decision comes at a time when banks are increasing their borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Banks. This trend suggests a potential for higher demand as a major central bank funding facility is set to expire in the coming month.

With the inclusion of VantageScore 4.0, the FHLBank is well-positioned to meet this demand and foster a more inclusive housing market. As the lines between creditworthiness and homeownership blur, the future of the housing market looks brighter and more accessible than ever before.

In conclusion, the FHLBank's adoption of VantageScore 4.0 represents a significant stride towards greater inclusivity in the housing market. By broadening the criteria for creditworthiness, this decision stands to benefit millions of consumers and contribute to a more equitable landscape of homeownership.