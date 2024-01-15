en English
en English
Cybersecurity

Few Central Banks Update Cyber Security and Fintech Policies, Risk Management Benchmarks 2024 Shows

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Few Central Banks Update Cyber Security and Fintech Policies, Risk Management Benchmarks 2024 Shows

In the face of rapidly evolving cyber security and financial technology risks, most central banks worldwide appear to be dragging their feet, as indicated by the latest Risk Management Benchmarks 2024. The report reveals that out of 31 central banks surveyed, only a quarter, equivalent to 25.8%, have updated their cyber security and fintech risk policies in the past year.

Policy Stasis Amid Growing Threats

Conversely, 23 central banks, making up 74.2% of the total, did not adjust their policies, highlighting a widespread reluctance or inability to respond swiftly to the dynamic threat landscape. However, it’s worth noting that among the banks that have maintained status quo, three have disclosed plans to roll out changes in the near future.

The Emergence of Joint Risk Units

The Risk Management Benchmarks 2024 also probed the operation of joint cyber security-fintech risk units. A total of 33 banks responded to this query, with 21—equivalent to 63.6%—confirming the existence of such a unit. This underlines a growing recognition of the interconnected nature of cyber security and fintech risks, and the need for integrated management approaches.

Driving Forces Behind Policy Revisions

While the pace of policy revision may be relatively slow, it’s clear that central banks are not entirely oblivious to the growing threats. Factors such as technological advancement and climate change are driving some banks to reconsider their risk strategies and make necessary amendments. The question remains, however, whether these changes will come fast enough to mitigate the looming cyber security and fintech risks that central banks, and by extension the global financial system, face.

Cybersecurity Finance
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

